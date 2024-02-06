Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

It’s your classic “Veteran vs Prospect” encounter as Jack Hermansson squares off with Joe Pyfer in Saturday night’s main event.

Hermansson returns for the first time since December 2022, when he fell to Roman Dolidze in Orlando. “The Joker” has been a Top 10 mainstay for a number of years, but has struggled to string together the necessary wins to truly put himself in title contention.

After setting the tone for Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series with his second-round stoppage win over Ozzy Diaz, Pyfer has continued storming through the competition through his first three UFC appearances. Last time out, the Philadelphia native offered a glimpse of his grappling skills, submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan to pick up his first submission finish inside the Octagon.

This is a test on top of a test for Pyfer — a showdown with a 31-fight veteran that has been in there with the best in the division, and a main event assignment at that — and depending on how things shake out, this one could have a significant impact on the landscape of the division going forward.

Main Card Matchups

Dan Ige vs Andre Fili