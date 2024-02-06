Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

Fight Coverage
Before the UFC decamps for Anaheim and the featherweight title showdown between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria next week at UFC 298, the action remains at the APEX for another week, with a second consecutive event headlined by a compelling middleweight fixture.
Joining Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer in Las Vegas this week are a diverse mix of competitors that includes veteran stalwarts in a host of divisions, a couple intriguing prospects aiming to take another step forward, and a pack of recent Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grads making their first forays into the UFC Octagon on Saturday.
Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap this weekend.
Main Event: Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer
Location: UFC APEX — Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: ESPN+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Dan Ige vs Andre Fili
- Robert Bryczek vs Ihor Potieria
- Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues
- Michael Johnson vs Darrius Flowers
- Rodolfo Vieira vs Armen Petrosyan
Prelim Matches:
- Trevin Giles vs Carlos Prates
- Bolaji Oki vs Timothy Cuamba
- Loma Lookboonmee vs Bruna Brasil
- Devin Clark vs Marcin Prachnio
- Max Griffin vs Jeremiah Wells
- Zac Pauga vs Bogdan Guskov
- Hyder Amil vs Fernie Garcia
- Daniel Marcos vs Aoriqileng
Main Event: Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer
It’s your classic “Veteran vs Prospect” encounter as Jack Hermansson squares off with Joe Pyfer in Saturday night’s main event.
Hermansson returns for the first time since December 2022, when he fell to Roman Dolidze in Orlando. “The Joker” has been a Top 10 mainstay for a number of years, but has struggled to string together the necessary wins to truly put himself in title contention.
After setting the tone for Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series with his second-round stoppage win over Ozzy Diaz, Pyfer has continued storming through the competition through his first three UFC appearances. Last time out, the Philadelphia native offered a glimpse of his grappling skills, submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan to pick up his first submission finish inside the Octagon.
This is a test on top of a test for Pyfer — a showdown with a 31-fight veteran that has been in there with the best in the division, and a main event assignment at that — and depending on how things shake out, this one could have a significant impact on the landscape of the division going forward.
Main Card Matchups
Dan Ige vs Andre Fili
The co-main event is a clash between veteran featherweights as Dan Ige squares off with Team Alpha Male’s Andre Fili.
Ige broke out of a three-fight slide at the start of last year, building further forward momentum with a win in Vancouver in June before dropping a decision to Bryce Mitchell in September. Last year was a reminder of how game and steady the Xtreme Couture man is inside the Octagon, and this weekend’s contest is another opportunity to further cement his place in the hierarchy.
Fili jumps right back into the fray after collecting a first-round stoppage win over Lucas Almeida at UFC 296, raising his hand to replace Lerone Murphy here. The now 33-year-old divisional mainstay has been inconsistent over his career, but when he’s dialed in, Fili is a dangerous matchup for anyone in the 145-pound ranks.
Will Ige get right back into the win column to begin the year or can Fili build off his brilliant showing to close out 2023 with a second straight victory on Saturday?
Robert Bryczek vs Ihor Potieria
Newcomer Robert Bryczek makes his promotional debut on Saturday, stepping in with Ihor Potieria.
The 33-year-old Polish middleweight touches down in the Octagon riding a five-fight winning streak, with each of those wins coming in the first round. He’s faced some familiar names along the way, but it's always difficult to know what to expect from a veteran competitor on a hot streak stepping into the UFC arena for the first time.
A member of the DWCS Class of ’21, Potieria went 1-3 in four fights at light heavyweight, with all four outings ending inside the distance. He jumps in here, replacing Albert Duraev, and makes the move down a division for the first time, hoping to get things moving in the right direction again.
Bryczek hasn’t spent more than three minutes in the cage in over two years, bombing his way to the biggest fight of his career on Saturday night, so it will be interesting to see if Potieria will engage him on his terms or aim to drag him into deeper waters.
Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues
The third of Saturday’s four main card middleweight battles features Brad Tavares and Gregory Rodrigues.
Now 36, Tavares has been a staple in the division since 2010, sitting second in terms of wins and appearances in the 185-pound weight class in UFC history. Last time out, the Hawaiian veteran halted a two-fight skid with a unanimous decision victory over former champ Chris Weidman.
“Robocop” has gone 5-2 since arriving in the UFC, establishing himself as an all-action fighter on the fringes of the Top 15. He’s won three of his last four and has earned finishes in each of his last four victories, including his memorable come-from-behind triumph over Chidi Njokuani in 2022.
These two were scheduled to meet last January at UFC 283, but Tavares was forced to withdraw. Rodrigues stayed on the card and suffered a knockout loss, which may add a little additional spice to this already appetizing matchup.
Michael Johnson vs Darrius Flowers
TUF 12 finalist Michael Johnson welcomes Darrius Flowers to the UFC lightweight division for the first time in this meeting of fighters with vastly different levels of experience inside the Octagon.
“The Menace” has had a fascinating UFC career, boasting wins over Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza, and Dustin Poirier, while also landing on the wrong side of things in matchups with the likes of Reza Madadi, Clay Guida, and Jamie Mullarkey. He looked sharp in his last outings right up until Diego Ferreira uncorked a fastball that landed flush and put him to sleep.
A member of the DWCS Class of ’22, Flowers made his promotional debut on short notice at welterweight, landing on the wrong side of things against Jake Matthews at UFC 291. He’s never fought professionally at lightweight, but given his stature and how undersized he looked against Matthews, this feels like the right division for Flowers going forward.
Can Johnson collect a victory and begin the year on a positive note or will Flowers garner a quality win over one of the most experienced fighters in the weight class to kick off his time in the 155-pound ranks?
Rodolfo Vieira vs Armen Petrosyan
Middleweights kick off the action on Saturday’s main card as well, as Rodolfo Vieira and Armen Petrosyan meet inside the Octagon.
Vieira has amassed a 4-2 record through his first six UFC appearances, collecting submissions in each of his victories with is two setbacks coming against ranked currently ranked competitors Anthony Hernandez and Chris Curtis. In his lone 2023 appearance, the multiple-time BJJ world champion tapped out Cody Brundage in the second round, garnering a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts.
Petrosyan has posted a 3-1 mark to begin his UFC tenure, entering Saturday's contest on a two-fight winning streak. Last time out, he out-hustled and out-worked hyped prospect Christian Leroy Duncan, handing him his first career loss.
This is an old school “grappler versus striker” matchup that will come down to who is able to dictate the terms of engagement, and no matter where it takes place, it should be good fun to start the main card.
Preliminary Card Fights
Trevin Giles vs Carlos Prates
Trevin Giles welcomes Carlos Prates to the UFC in the final preliminary card bout of the night.
Giles has gone 2-2 inside the Octagon since dropping to welterweight, most recently getting submitted in the first round by Gabriel Bonfim at UFC 291. Prates punched his ticket to the big stage with a second-round finish of Mitch Ramirez last season on Dana White’s Contender Series, extending his winning streak to seven in the process.
Bolaji Oki vs Timothy Cuamba
Newcomers Bolaji Oki and Timothy Cuamba face off in an interesting contest on Saturday’s prelims.
After roster staple Damir Hadzovic was forced to withdraw from the bout, Cuamba raised his hand to step in for the veteran. Another member of last year's DWCS graduating class, Oki has won eight straight heading into his promotional debut, with three of the last four coming in the first round.
Loma Lookboonmee vs Bruna Brasil
Loma Lookboonmee and Bruna Brasil share the Octagon in what should be an interesting strawweight matchup in Las Vegas this weekend.
Lookboonmee is 5-2 in the UFC, with consecutive wins over Denise Gomes and Elise Reed and victories in four of her last five. Brasil dropped her debut to Gomes in April, but rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Shauna Bannon in July to move to 9-3-1 overall.
Devin Clark vs Marcin Prachnio
It’s a meeting between veteran light heavyweights as Devin Clark and Marcin Prachnio face off in this one.
The 33-year-old Clark has been unable to find consistency in the UFC cage, never winning or losing more than two consecutive contests over his 16-fight run with the promotion. Prachnio dropped three straight to begin his UFC tenure, then four three of four before suffering a third-round submission loss to emerging prospect Vitor Petrino last time out.
Max Griffin vs Jeremiah Wells
Welterweight stalwarts Max Griffin and Jeremiah Wells clash in this early preliminary card battle that could set the bar in the Fight of the Night chase on Saturday.
Griffin has been residing just outside the rankings for the past couple years, amassing a 4-2 record over his last six with wins over Song Kenan, Carlos Condit, and Tim Means. Wells posted four straight victories to begin his UFC run, but got trapped in an anaconda choke by Carlston Harris last time out and put to sleep.
Zac Pauga vs Bogdan Guskov
Recent TUF finalist Zac Pauga takes on Bogdan Guskov in this light heavyweight fixture.
Unbeaten coming into the UFC, Pauga has gone 1-2 through his first three fights, dropping the finale at heavyweight to Mohammed Usman before splitting dropping back down to his natural weight class, beating Jordan Wright, and losing to Modestas Bukauskas. Guskov got a short-notice call-up to the UFC in September, landing on the wrong side of things against divisional mainstay Volkan Oezdemir.
Hyder Amil vs Fernie Garcia
Contender Series graduates Hyder Amil and Fernie Garcia face off in this early preliminary card pairing in the featherweight division.
The 33-year-old Amil won a battle of attrition against Emrah Sonmez early last season to garner a call to the Octagon, and brings an 8-0 record with him into his debut. Garcia steps in on short notice, replacing Melsik Baghdasaryan, looking to register his first UFC victory after landing on the wrong side of the results in his first three trips into the Octagon.
Daniel Marcos vs Aoriqileng
Daniel Marcos begins his sophomore year in the UFC with an intriguing matchup against “The Mongolian Murderer” Aoriqileng on Saturday.
Marcos went 2-0 during his rookie campaign, stopping Saimon Oliveira before edging out Davey Grant on the cards to move to 15-0 overall before various issues scuttled three different matchups towards the end of the year. After an 0-2 start to his UFC career, Aoriqileng has gone 3-1 since moving to bantamweight, most recently out-working Johnny Munoz Jr. in October.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
