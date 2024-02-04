This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | February 4 - February 11

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 9TH 2024

LFA 176 (10pm ET / 7pm PT)

LFA CEO Ed Soares announced that the promotion will have a new championship headliner when it returns to the “Valley of the Sun” on Super Bowl weekend at LFA 176. This will be the fourteenth LFA event to take place in the state of Arizona. Twelve of these events have taken place at the Arizona Financial Theatre in the state’s capital city of Phoenix.

LFA 176: Garcia vs. Walker, presented by the Arizona Army National Guard, takes place Friday, February 9th at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

The new main event will feature a featherweight title fight when top contender Elijah “Baby” Johns faces fellow LFA standout Alfred “Freight Train” Walker. The entire main card will be available worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Tickets for LFA 176: Johns vs. Walker are available for purchase through LiveNation.com.