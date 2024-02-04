This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | February 4 - February 11

Fight Coverage
Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 8TH 2024
BFL 79 (10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT)
Massive Fight Card#bfl79 February 8th headlined by 3 world title fights— Battlefield Fight League (@BattlefieldFL) January 10, 2024
Catch it exclusively on @UFCFightPass #mma #ufc #dwcs #canada pic.twitter.com/AnHhqDW4V1
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 9TH 2024
COMBAT FC 6 (8pm ET / 5Pm PT)
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 9TH 2024
CAGE FURY FC 129 (9pm / 6pm PT)
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 9TH 2024
LFA 176 (10pm ET / 7pm PT)
LFA CEO Ed Soares announced that the promotion will have a new championship headliner when it returns to the “Valley of the Sun” on Super Bowl weekend at LFA 176. This will be the fourteenth LFA event to take place in the state of Arizona. Twelve of these events have taken place at the Arizona Financial Theatre in the state’s capital city of Phoenix.
LFA 176: Garcia vs. Walker, presented by the Arizona Army National Guard, takes place Friday, February 9th at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.
The new main event will feature a featherweight title fight when top contender Elijah “Baby” Johns faces fellow LFA standout Alfred “Freight Train” Walker. The entire main card will be available worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
Tickets for LFA 176: Johns vs. Walker are available for purchase through LiveNation.com.
LFA kicks off #SuperBowl weekend with Featherweight Championship at #LFA176! 🏆@BabyJohnsMMA 🇺🇸— LFA (@LFAfighting) February 2, 2024
vs.@AlfredWalkerMMA 🇺🇸
Friday, February 9@AZFinancialThtr#Phoenix, #Arizona
ℹ️: https://t.co/bWxj1BomM8
🎫: https://t.co/RQDOUNV6ZP#MMA#LFANation@UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/hJ754UaZLP
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH 2024
ETERNAL MMA 82 (6am ET / 3am PT)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH 2024
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer (4pm ET / 1pm PT)
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer takes place Saturday, February 10 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass in both English and Spanish. The prelims will start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
