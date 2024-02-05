Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

His three-fight finish streak is currently the third longest streak among active middleweights, behind only Brendan Allen and Roman Kopylov, who are tied with four straight finishes. Pyfer’s earned two Performance of the Night bonuses in that span.

Those wins earned Pyfer his first shot at an opponent in the rankings. This Saturday, Pyfer faces the No. 10 ranked Hermansson, a 16-fight UFC veteran who’s fought the likes of Jared Cannonier, “Jacare” Souza and former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. His 10 UFC wins are tied for the fifth most among active 185ers. Hermansson has finished six of those opponents, which is the fourth most among active middleweights. His fastest finish, a 49-second submission of David Branch, is the fifth most in the division’s history.

This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS: February 4 – February 11

While Hermansson has proven time and again that he can take opponents down and hold them there while he hunts for submissions, his striking can be just as effective. To date, Hermansson’s landed 878 significant strikes, which is the seventh most in middleweight history. In February of 2022, Hermansson landed 64 significant strikes to the body against Strickland, the most ever connected in a middleweight fight. He also landed 51 leg kicks against the former champion, which is the third most ever for a 185er. Keep in mind, this is the same Strickland who dethroned Israel Adesanya, one of the best strikers of all-time.