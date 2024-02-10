Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

Fight Coverage
Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson and rising star Joe Pyfer. In addition, an intriguing matchup in the 185-pound weight class sees Brad Tavares take on Gregory Rodrigues.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs. PYFER takes place Saturday, February 10 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer Results
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer Main Card Results
Rodolfo Vieira vs Armen Petrosyan
- Middleweights Rodolfo Vieira (9-2, fighting out of Orlando, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) and Armen Petrosyan (9-2, fighting out of Yerevan, Armenia) collide
Michael Johnson vs Darrius Flowers
- Michael Johnson (22-19, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) squares off with Darrius Flowers (19-6, fighting out of Mason City, Iowa) at lightweight
Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues
- Brad Tavares (20-9, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Kailua, Hawaii) takes on Gregory Rodrigues (14-5, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at middleweight
Robert Bryczek vs Ihor Potieria
- Robert Bryczek (17-5, fighting out of Bielsko-Biała, Poland) makes his UFC debut against Ihor Potieria (19-5, fighting out of Kiev, Ukraine) at middleweight
Co-Main Event: Dan Ige vs Andre Fili
- Dan Ige (17-7, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Haleiwa, Hawaii) clashes with Andre Fili (23-10, 1NC, fighting out of Sacramento, CA) in an exciting featherweight bout
Main Event: Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer
- Octagon veteran Jack Hermansson (23-8, fighting out of Oslo, Norway, by way of Uddevalla, Sweden) sets out with intentions of securing a statement victory. A versatile competitor, Hermansson has collected impressive wins against Chris Curtis, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Kelvin Gastelum. The Swedish-born fighter now looks to deliver a shutout performance against Pyfer.
- Joe Pyfer (12-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) returns to action looking to secure the biggest win of his career over a top ranked contender in his first UFC main event. The Dana White’s Contender Series signee has entertained fans with highlight reel finishes over Abdul Razak Alhassan, Gerald Meerschaert, and Alen Amedovski. Pyfer now aims to break into the rankings by defeating Hermansson in emphatic fashion.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
