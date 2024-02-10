 Skip to main content
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb. 10, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson and rising star Joe Pyfer. In addition, an intriguing matchup in the 185-pound weight class sees Brad Tavares take on Gregory Rodrigues

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs. PYFER takes place Saturday, February 10 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.  

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer Scorecards 

Daniel Marcos vs Aoriqileng

      Athlete Profiles: Daniel Marcos | Aoriqileng

      Fernie Garcia vs Hyder Amil 

        Athlete Profiles: Fernie Garcia | Hyder Amil 

        Zac Pauga vs Bodgan Guskov 

          Athlete Profiles: Zac Pauga | Bogdan Guskov

          Max Griffin vs Jeremiah Wells 

            Athlete Profiles: Max Griffin | Jeremiah Wells

            Devin Clark vs Marcin Prachnio 

                Athlete Profiles: Devin Clark | Marcin Prachnio

                Loma Lookboonmee vs Bruna Brasil 

                      Athlete Profiles: Loma Lookboonmee | Bruna Brasil

                      Bolaji Oki vs Timothy Cuamba 

                          Athlete Profiles: Bolaji Oki | Timothy Cuamba 

                          Trevin Giles vs Carlos Prates 

                          Athlete Profiles: Trevin Giles | Carlos Prates

                          Rodolfo Vieira vs Armen Petrosyan 

                              Athlete Profiles: Rodolfo Vieira | Armen Petrosyan

                              Michael Johnson vs Darrius Flowers 

                                Athlete Profiles: Michael Johnson | Darrius Flowers

                                Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues 

                                    Athlete Profiles: Brad Tavares | Gregory Rodrigues 

                                    Robert Bryczek vs Ihor Potieria 

                                      Athlete Profiles: Robert Bryczek | Ihor Potieria

                                      Co-Main Event: Dan Ige vs Andre Fili 

                                      Athlete Profiles: Dan Ige | Andre Fili 

                                      Main Event: Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer 

                                      Athlete Profiles: Jack Hermansson | Joe Pyfer 

                                      Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

