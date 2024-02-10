Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

Fight Coverage
UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson and rising star Joe Pyfer. In addition, an intriguing matchup in the 185-pound weight class sees Brad Tavares take on Gregory Rodrigues.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs. PYFER takes place Saturday, February 10 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer Scorecards
Daniel Marcos vs Aoriqileng
Athlete Profiles: Daniel Marcos | Aoriqileng
Fernie Garcia vs Hyder Amil
Athlete Profiles: Fernie Garcia | Hyder Amil
Zac Pauga vs Bodgan Guskov
Athlete Profiles: Zac Pauga | Bogdan Guskov
Max Griffin vs Jeremiah Wells
Athlete Profiles: Max Griffin | Jeremiah Wells
Devin Clark vs Marcin Prachnio
Athlete Profiles: Devin Clark | Marcin Prachnio
Loma Lookboonmee vs Bruna Brasil
Athlete Profiles: Loma Lookboonmee | Bruna Brasil
Bolaji Oki vs Timothy Cuamba
Athlete Profiles: Bolaji Oki | Timothy Cuamba
Trevin Giles vs Carlos Prates
Athlete Profiles: Trevin Giles | Carlos Prates
Rodolfo Vieira vs Armen Petrosyan
Athlete Profiles: Rodolfo Vieira | Armen Petrosyan
Michael Johnson vs Darrius Flowers
Athlete Profiles: Michael Johnson | Darrius Flowers
Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues
Athlete Profiles: Brad Tavares | Gregory Rodrigues
Robert Bryczek vs Ihor Potieria
Athlete Profiles: Robert Bryczek | Ihor Potieria
Co-Main Event: Dan Ige vs Andre Fili
Athlete Profiles: Dan Ige | Andre Fili
Main Event: Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
