Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson and rising star Joe Pyfer. In addition, an intriguing matchup in the 185-pound weight class sees Brad Tavares take on Gregory Rodrigues.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs. PYFER takes place Saturday, February 10 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer Results
- Bolaji Oaki (29-28, 29-28) defeats Timothy Cuamba (29-28) by Split Decision
- Loma Lookboonmee (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Bruna Brasil by Unanimous Decision
- Marcin Prachnio (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Devin Clark by Unanimous Decision
- Max Griffin (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jeremiah Wells (29-28) by Split Decision
- Bogdan Guskov defeats Zac Pauga by TKO (strikes) at 3:38 of Round 1
- Hyder Amil defeats Fernie Garcia by TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 2
- Daniel Marcos and Aoriqileng ruled a No Contest (accidental foul) at 3:28 of Round 2
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer Prelim Results
Daniel Marcos and Aoriqileng ruled a No Contest (accidental foul) at 3:28 of Round 2
The opening bout of Saturday’s fight card ended as a result of an accidental low blow.
Daniel Marcos was controlling the action on the feet in his bantamweight clash with Aoriqileng, busting up the Chinese athlete in the opening stanza and continuing to land heavy shots in the second. The two traded low blows midway through the round, but after his five-minute grace period, Aoriqileng was unable to continue and the bout was halted.
This is surely a bitter pill to swallow for Marcos, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate, who entered at 15-0 and was clearly emotional about the outcome. | Official Scorecards
Hyder Amil defeats Fernie Garcia by TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 2
Hyder Amil and Fernie Garcia engaged in a chaotic back-and-forth in the featherweight division early on the prelims, with the former collecting a victory in his promotional debut.
Hyder Amil Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
Amil took the fight to Garcia in the first, hurting the Fortis MMA fighter until he got caught with a counter hook that buckled his legs. He recovered and once again put it on Garcia, but the Texan persisted, with the fight somehow reaching the close of the opening round. In the second, it was all Amil, as he marched across the cage and put it on Garcia swiftly, registering the standing stoppage finish.
Hyder Amil Scores A TKO In His Debut | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
A member of last year’s graduating class on Dana White’s Contender Series, the 33-year-old moved to 9-0 with the win, and instantly established himself as an all-action new addition to the 145-pound weight class.| Official Scorecards
Bogdan Gustav Knocks Out Pauga With Brilliant Combo | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
The light heavyweight from Uzbekistan registered a first-round stoppage win over Zac Pauga on Saturday, finishing the recent TUF finalist with a series of clean, heavy shots that ended things in a flash. He had connected with similar power earlier in the round, prompting Pauga to clinch, but this time, the heavy-handed UFC sophomore put “The High Chief” down and ended the contest.
Bogdan Guskov Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
After debuting on short notice against Volkan Oezdemir and landing on the wrong end of things, this was a tremendous bounce-back effort for the now 15-3 new arrival in the light heavyweight division. | Official Scorecards
Max Griffin (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jeremiah Wells (29-28) by Split Decision
Welterweights Max Griffin and Jeremiah Wells engaged in a low-output battle on the feet which played out as a clash between technique and explosiveness.
Max Griffin Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
The more experienced Griffin displayed the cleaner technique, jabbing well and connecting with clean, straight punches throughout, but the force of the shots landed by Wells was clearly greater whenever he did land. It was one of those difficult to call contests where neither man ever really grabbed control of the contest, with the duo instead trading moments for much of the three-round affair.
After 15 minutes, the judges were called upon for the first time in the night, and it was Griffin that came out on the happy side of the split decision verdict. The 38-year-old veteran dropped his lone appearance of 2023, but kicked off his 2024 campaign with his 20th career win on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. | Official Scorecards
Marcin Prachnio (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Devin Clark by Unanimous Decision
The unconventional style of Marcin Prachnio was too much for Devin Clark to deal with in their light heavyweight clash on the prelims.
Marcin Prachnio Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
In each of the first two rounds, the Polish veteran landed the superior shots, chopping at Clark’s lead leg while mixing in attacks to the body and head from both sides. Clark landed with a spinning backfist on the horn to end the second and was the fresher, more effective of the two in the third, but the 35-year-old Prachnio was able to weather the storm and make it to the final horn.
All three judges saw it the same way, awarding the European veteran a unanimous decision victory. Prachnio has now alternated wins and losses through his last five fights, elevating his record to 17-7 overall with the win. | Official Scorecards
Loma Lookboonmee (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Bruna Brasil by Unanimous Decision
Strawweights Loma Lookboonmee and Bruna Brasil spent their 15 minutes in the Octagon engaging in a straight up kickboxing match, with the UFC’s first Thai fighter coming out ahead.
Lookboonmee was able to make up for her height and reach disadvantage by being the more active of the two, landing strong kicks and solid knees in the sporadic moments the two clinched along the fence. Brasil was able to find success at times, but was too content to trade singles and let her opponent dictate the terms of engagement.
Both athletes raised their hands to signal victory following the final horn, but it was Lookboonmee that came out ahead on the scorecards. That’s now three straight wins and victories in five of her last six for the 28-year-old Lookboonmee, who continues to show improvements every time out. | Official Scorecards
Bolaji Oaki (29-28, 29-28) defeats Timothy Cuamba (29-28) by Split Decision
Bolaji Oki became the second member of last year’s DWCS graduating class to register their first UFC victory on Saturday as he got the better of short-notice replacement Timmy Cuamba.
The lightweight from Belgium used a crisp jab to pick at Cuamba early and often, landing it almost at will. Cuamba, a Las Vegas native and natural featherweight, scored a takedown in the second and landed a smattering of blows himself, but didn’t have the snap and power behind the shots to really worry Oki.
This was a solid debut effort for the relatively inexperienced “Zulu Warrior,” who moved to 9-1 with nine consecutive victories with the successful initial foray into the UFC cage. | Official Scorecards
Trevin Giles vs Carlos Prates
- Exciting welterweights Trevin Giles (16-5, fighting out of Houston, Tex.) and Carlos Prates (17-6, fighting out of Taubate, Sao Paulo, Brazil) meet
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
