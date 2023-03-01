The 10 Best Fights Happening This Month | March 2023

Four events, three championship fights, and two pay-per-views add up to one outstanding month of action on tap inside the Octagon in March.

This month’s slate is one of those instances where I could put out two full versions of this piece without issue, as the pay-per-view fight cards in Las Vegas and London are loaded with compelling matchups and the events slotted after those shows each carry a handful of intriguing fights as well.

Get ready because the next four Saturday nights are going to be electric and have a significant impact on how things look in the second half of the year across a number of divisions.