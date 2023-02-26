How To Watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Countdown
The undisputed UFC heavyweight championship will be on the line on March 4 when former 205-pound champion Jon Jones makes the move north to face France's Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
A top contender who has won 11 of his 12 pro bouts, defeating the likes of Derrick Lewis, Junior Dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa while also wearing the interim heavyweight title belt, Gane now has the vacant undisputed crown in his sights, but to get it, he has to hold off the charge of UFC superstar Jones, whose storied career in the light heavyweight division now gets a second chapter among the heavyweights, where "Bones" will attempt to make history by becoming a two-division champion.
Plus, Valentina Shevchenko will look to continue her dominant reign atop the flyweight division when she faces surging Mexican contender Alexa Grasso for the 125-pound crown.
How do I stream UFC 285 on ESPN+?
The UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, February 11 at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 285?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
- Co-Main: Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso
- Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Matesuz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner
- Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett
Prelims:
- Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones
- Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis
- Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas
- Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault
Early Prelims:
- Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan
- Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman
- Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci
- Da'Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat
- Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics
What time does UFC 285 start?
United States
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN
- Early Prelims: 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on BT Sport
- Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport
- Early Prelims: 10:30pm GMT (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on:
- RMC Sport 2 (France)
- UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass (Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain)
- DAZN (Germany, Italy)
- Discovery+ (Netherlands)
- Eurosport (Spain)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands), RMC Sport 2 (France), and Eurosport (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 11:30am CET on UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
- Main Card: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 12:30am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card via PPV: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event on Foxtel, Main Event on Kayo, Fetch TV and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 9:30am AEDT / 6:30am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 4pm NZDT (Sunday) on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now, Spark Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, PRIME and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 11:30am NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 4am WAT / 5am SAST (Sunday) on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2am WAT / 3am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 11:30pm WAT / 12:30am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)
- Main Card: 11am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports, Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore), and UFC FIGHT PASS (Philippines & Singapore)
- Prelims: 9am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)
Brazil
- Main Card: 12am BRT (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 7:30pm BRT (Saturday) on UFC Fight Pass
- How to watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane in Brazil
MENA
- Main Card: 7am GST (Sunday) on AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
- Prelims: 5am GST (Sunday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay, and UFC Arabia
- Early Prelims: 2:30am GST (Sunday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
