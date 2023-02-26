 Skip to main content
How To Watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 285, Live From T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 4
Feb. 27, 2023

The undisputed UFC heavyweight championship will be on the line on March 4 when former 205-pound champion Jon Jones makes the move north to face France's Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A top contender who has won 11 of his 12 pro bouts, defeating the likes of Derrick Lewis, Junior Dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa while also wearing the interim heavyweight title belt, Gane now has the vacant undisputed crown in his sights, but to get it, he has to hold off the charge of UFC superstar Jones, whose storied career in the light heavyweight division now gets a second chapter among the heavyweights, where "Bones" will attempt to make history by becoming a two-division champion.

Plus, Valentina Shevchenko will look to continue her dominant reign atop the flyweight division when she faces surging Mexican contender Alexa Grasso for the 125-pound crown.

How do I stream UFC 285 on ESPN+?

The UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, February 11 at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Who's fighting at UFC 285?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
  • Co-Main: Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso
  • Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Matesuz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner
  • Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

Prelims:

  • Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones
  • Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis
  • Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas
  • Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Early Prelims:

  • Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan
  • Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman
  • Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci
  • Da'Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat
  • Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics

What time does UFC 285 start?

United States

  • Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
  • Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN
  • Early Prelims: 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS 

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)

Brazil

Iceland 

  • Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on Viaplay
  • Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on Viaplay
  • Early Prelims: 10:30pm GMT (Saturday) on Viaplay

India

MENA

Pakistan

Rest of the World: 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 285: Jones vs Gane, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order the PPV now! 

