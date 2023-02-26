How To Watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

A top contender who has won 11 of his 12 pro bouts, defeating the likes of Derrick Lewis, Junior Dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa while also wearing the interim heavyweight title belt, Gane now has the vacant undisputed crown in his sights, but to get it, he has to hold off the charge of UFC superstar Jones, whose storied career in the light heavyweight division now gets a second chapter among the heavyweights, where "Bones" will attempt to make history by becoming a two-division champion.

Plus, Valentina Shevchenko will look to continue her dominant reign atop the flyweight division when she faces surging Mexican contender Alexa Grasso for the 125-pound crown.

How do I stream UFC 285 on ESPN+?

The UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, February 11 at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.