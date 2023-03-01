Rankings Repercussions | UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Amanda Ribas

Upside With Win: Huge. Ribas sits just outside the top 15 flyweights as of this writing, and a solid win could have her sitting in the top ten of two different divisions at the same time.

Downside With Loss: Moderate. Another loss at 125 pounds would greatly extend her time outside of the flyweight rankings and have her thinking harder about her current No. 9 ranking at strawweight.

No. 5 Derek Brunson vs No. 10 Dricus Du Plessis

Derek Brunson

Upside With Win: Modest. A move up the rankings isn’t likely, but it would keep Brunson in the title shot or title eliminator conversation at middleweight.

Downside With Loss: Huge. The 39-year-old Brunson has openly flirted with retirement in his last few fight cycles, but can’t shake the idea that he’s close to that elusive title shot. A loss here could not only drop him to the lower end of the top ten, but accelerate his consideration to call it a day.