Jon Jones’ Career Highlights: Title Wins To Best Knockouts

Countdown
Athletes
Learn More About Jon Jones’ Career Highlights As One of The Most Dominant UFC Fighters To Ever Step In The Octagon
There is no doubt that Jon Jones is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all-time.
Learn more about Jon “Bones” Jones, his career highlights, which range from becoming the youngest UFC champion ever to owning the UFC’s longest unbeaten streak. We’ll cover his incredible records and discuss the statistics behind Jones’ argument to be considered the greatest fighter in UFC history.
One Moment From Every Jon Jones Fight
One Moment From Every Jon Jones Fight
/
Career Highlights
- At 23 years old, Jones took the UFC light heavyweight title from Maurício “Shogun” Rua at UFC 128 by third-round TKO. He became the youngest UFC champion in the promotion’s history.
- Jones made his UFC Octagon debut against Andre Gusmão at UFC 87 on August 9, 2008, in Minneapolis, MN.
- Jones has only lost once in his UFC career. That loss came during the UFC: The Ultimate Finale fight against Matt Hamill when Jones was disqualified due to illegal elbows. Some argue that this fight should’ve been called a no contest.
- Jones is a two-time undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, first holding the title from March 2011 to April 2015 and then again from December 2018 to August 2020.
- Jon Jones won Fighter of the Year in 2011.
- Jones briefly held the interim UFC light heavyweight title in 2016 and in 2017.
- At UFC 126, Jones handed Ryan Bader, the undefeated winner of The Ultimate Fighter 8, his first professional loss. Jones defeated Bader by submission due to a guillotine choke.
- Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 1, which took place at UFC 165, was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing in 2021. Jones won that fight by decision.
- Jones has 15 title fights, and he holds the record for the most title fight wins in UFC history with 14.
View Jones' Athlete Profile For More Stats And Information
Top Knockouts In Jon Jones’ Career
Jon Jones has won 5 UFC fights by KO/TKO. Those victories came against Alexander Gustafsson, Chael Sonnen, Maurício Rua, Vladimir Matyushenko, and Brandon Vera.
The win over Shogun Rua was special, as the UFC 128 victory made Jones the youngest UFC champion ever.
Upcoming Jon Jones Fights
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane
Jon Jones will make his highly anticipated heavyweight debut at UFC 285 when he faces former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
This epic main event bout will be for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title on March 4, 2023.
See The Entire UFC 285 Card Here
5 Standout Fights From Jon Jones’ Career
With 22 UFC fights to his resume, Jones has been a part of some spectacular bouts. Here are highlights of some of his greatest fights and title defenses:
UFC 140: Jon Jones vs Lyoto Machida (2011)
Fight fans were eager to see how Lyoto Machida would challenge Jones, but yet again, Jones proved to be too much for his opponent.
Entering the fight with Jones, Machida had never been submitted in the UFC. The first round was closely contested as Jones was able to open a gash on Machida’s forehead. The second round was a different story, as the light heavyweight titleholder defended his belt in emphatic fashion. Jones’ submission win of Machida is still seen on highlight reels to this day.
UFC 152: Jon Jones vs Vitor Belfort (2012)
This fight is easily one of the greatest moments in Jones’ career for the simple fact that his win over Vitor Belfort showcased his power and incredible endurance.
Belfort, a fan favorite, came into the fight as a heavy underdog to take home the UFC light heavyweight title. But Belfort did a great job frustrating Jones and even was able to lock up a significant armbar that injured “Bones.” The incumbent champ stole momentum back in a big way entering the fourth round, as Jones secured a submission in the first minute to remain on his throne.
UFC 165: Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 1 (2013)
There’s a reason that this fight found its home in the UFC Hall of Fame. The 2013 UFC light heavyweight title fight between Jones and Alexander Gustafsson had a little bit of everything: big moments, high-level technique, and drama.
RELATED: Jones vs Gustafsson 1 Enters The UFC Hall of Fame
Entering the fifth and final round, it was unclear if Jones’ title reign would come to an end. But despite any controversy over the decision, Jones proved that he had the championship drive to push through adversity and continue down the path to G.O.A.T. status.
UFC 182: Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier (2015)
Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier might be the most heated rivalry in the history of the UFC. Cormier, a former Olympic wrestler, successfully transitioned from the heavyweight division to challenge Jones at light heavyweight. The lead-up to these two meeting in the Octagon was very tense and very personal.
UFC 285: Reasons To Watch Jones vs Gane
At UFC 182, Jones proved just how versatile he was, as he became the first man to ever take Cormier down in MMA. He was able to defeat DC via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).
UFC 232: Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 2 (2018)
A rematch five years in the making. Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 1 was such a landmark fight that fight fans couldn’t wait to see these two collide once again. The rematch took place in Los Angeles at UFC 232 on December 29, 2018.
But this time was much different. Jones dismantled Gustafsson on his way to a third-round KO victory. The win crowned Jones as the UFC light heavyweight champion once again.
Jon Jones' Athlete Record
- UFC 247 (2/8/20) Jones won a five round unanimous decision over Dominick Reyes to retain his UFC light heavyweight title. Vacated title in August 2020.
- UFC 239 (7/6/19) Jones won a five round split decision over Thiago Santos to retain his UFC light heavyweight title.
- UFC 235 (3/2/19) Jones won a five round unanimous decision over Anthony Smith to retain his UFC light heavyweight title.
- UFC 232 (12/29/18) Jones stopped Alexander Gustafsson via strikes at 2:02 of the third round to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.
- UFC 214 (7/29/17) Jones’ third round knockout (3:01) of Daniel Cormier was overturned to a no contest after Jones failed his drug test. He was subsequently stripped of the light heavyweight title he won that night.
- UFC 197 (4/23/16) Jones won a five round unanimous decision over Ovince Saint Preux to win the interim UFC light heavyweight title.
- UFC 182 (1/3/15) Jones won a five round unanimous decision over Daniel Cormier to retain his UFC light heavyweight title. Stripped of title on April 28 due to legal issues.
- UFC 172 (4/26/14) Jones won a five round unanimous decision over Glover Teixeira to retain his UFC light heavyweight title.
- UFC 165 (9/21/13) Jones won a five round unanimous decision over Alexander Gustafsson to retain his UFC light heavyweight title.
- UFC 159 (4/27/13) Jones stopped Chael Sonnen via strikes at 4:33 of the first round to retain his UFC light heavyweight title.
- UFC 152 (9/22/12) Jones submitted Vitor Belfort via keylock at :54 of round four to retain his UFC light heavyweight title.
- UFC 145 (4/21/12) Jones won a five round unanimous decision over Rashad Evans to retain his UFC light heavyweight title.
- UFC 140 (12/10/11) Jones submitted Lyoto Machida via guillotine choke at 4:26 of the second round to retain his UFC light heavyweight title.
- UFC 135 (9/24/11) Jones submitted Quinton Jackson via rear naked choke at 1:14 of the fourth round to retain his UFC light heavyweight title.
- UFC 128 (3/19/11) Jones stopped Mauricio Rua via strikes at 2:37 of the third round to win the UFC light heavyweight championship.
- UFC 126 (2/5/11) Jones submitted Ryan Bader via guillotine choke at 4:20 of the second round.
- UFC ON VERSUS 2 (8/1/10) Jones stopped Vladimir Matyushenko via strikes at 1:52 of the first round.
- UFC ON VERSUS 1 (3/21/10) Jones stopped Brandon Vera via strikes at 3:19 of the first round.
- TUF10 Finale (12/5/09) Jones was disqualified at 4:14 of the first round (illegal downward elbows) against Matt Hamill.
- UFC 100 (7/11/09) Jones submitted Jake O’Brien via guillotine choke at 2:43 of the second round.
- UFC 94 (1/31/09) Jones scored a three round unanimous decision over Stephan Bonnar.
- UFC 87 (8/9/08) Jones scored a three round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Andre Gusmao.
Jon Jones Rapid Q&A
UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back
UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back
/
- What is Jon Jones’ UFC record?
- 20-1 (1 No Contest)
- 20-1 (1 No Contest)
- What is Jon Jones’ age?
- 35 years old
- 35 years old
- How tall is Jon Jones?
- 6’4”
- What is Jon Jones’ reach?
- 84.5”
- 84.5”
- Where is Jon Jones from?
- Jones was born in Rochester, NY but fights out of Albuquerque, NM by way of Endicott, NY.
- Jones was born in Rochester, NY but fights out of Albuquerque, NM by way of Endicott, NY.
- What weight division is Jon Jones in?
- Despite competing at light heavyweight for his entire UFC career, Jones’ next bout will be at heavyweight.
- Despite competing at light heavyweight for his entire UFC career, Jones’ next bout will be at heavyweight.
- How many successful light heavyweight title defenses does Jon Jones have?
- Eleven
Who Is Jon Jones Fighting Next?
Jon Jones will face Ciryl Gane in the main event at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane on March 4, 2023. The bout will be for the undisputed heavyweight title.
What Fighting Style Does Jon Jones Use?
One of the reasons that Jon Jones has had such success over the years is that he’s very well-rounded. Jones’ unique blend of wrestling, Muay Thai, jiu jitsu, and striking helped him on the way to breaking records during his UFC career.
Has Jon Jones Ever Lost?
Jon Jones has only lost once, which came in 2009 when he was disqualified due to illegal elbows versus Matt Hamill at UFC: The Ultimate Finale. Some believe this fight should have been considered a no contest.
How Many UFC Fights Does Jon Jones Have In His Career?
Jon Jones has 22 career UFC fights.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 285: Jones vs Gane, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order the PPV now!
:
:
Watch UFC
UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back
Athletes