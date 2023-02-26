Jon Jones’ Career Highlights: Title Wins To Best Knockouts

Jon Jones punches Mauricio "Shogun" Rua on the ground during their light heavyweight championship bout at UFC 128 at the Prudential Center on March 19, 2011 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Zuffa LLC)

Jon Jones has won 5 UFC fights by KO/TKO. Those victories came against Alexander Gustafsson, Chael Sonnen, Maurício Rua, Vladimir Matyushenko, and Brandon Vera.

The win over Shogun Rua was special, as the UFC 128 victory made Jones the youngest UFC champion ever.

Upcoming Jon Jones Fights

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Jon Jones will make his highly anticipated heavyweight debut at UFC 285 when he faces former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This epic main event bout will be for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title on March 4, 2023.

See The Entire UFC 285 Card Here

5 Standout Fights From Jon Jones’ Career

With 22 UFC fights to his resume, Jones has been a part of some spectacular bouts. Here are highlights of some of his greatest fights and title defenses:

UFC 140: Jon Jones vs Lyoto Machida (2011)