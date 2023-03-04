 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the main event during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 285: Jones vs Gane, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada 
Mar. 4, 2023

UFC returned to T-Mobile Arena with one of the biggest fights in UFC history as former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane collided, leading to the crowning of Jones as heavyweight champion. Mexico also got its first women's champion when Alexa Grasso took out Valentina Shevchenko. | Results, Interviews & More 

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Scorecards 

Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov 

      UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane - Scorecards - Ribovics vs. Radzhabov

      Official Result: Loik Radzhabov defeats Esteban Ribovics by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

       

      Da'Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat 

      UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane - Scorecards - Blackshear vs. Basharat

      Official Result: Farid Basharat defeats Da'Mon Blackshear by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

       

      Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci 

      Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci scorecard

      Official Result: Tabatha Ricci defeats Jessica Penne by submission (armbar) 2:14 of Round 2

       

      Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman 

      Cameron Saaiman def. Mana Martinez by majority decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-28)

      Official Result: Cameron Saaiman defeats Mana Martinez by majority decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-28)

       

      Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan 

      Ian Machado Garry defeats Song Kenan by TKO (strikes) at 4:22 of Round 3

      Official Result: Ian Machado Garry defeats Song Kenan by TKO (strikes) at 4:22 of Round 3

       

      Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault 

      Marc-Andre Barriault defeats Julian Marquez by TKO (strikes) at 4:12 of Round 2

      Official Result: Marc-Andre Barriault defeats Julian Marquez by TKO (strikes) at 4:12 of Round 2

       

      Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas 

      Amanda Ribas def. Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)

      Official Result: Amanda Ribas defeats Viviane Araújo by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)

       

      Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis 

      Dricus Du Plessis def. Derek Brunson by TKO (corner stoppage) at 4:59 of Round 2

      Official Result: Dricus du Plessis defeats Derek Brunson by TKO (corner stoppage) at 4:59 of Round 2

       

      Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones  

      Cody Garbrandt def. Trevin Jones by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

      Official Result: Cody Garbrandt defeats Trevin Jones by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

       

      Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett 

      Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:54 of Round 1

      Official Result: Bo Nickal defeats Jamie Pickett by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:54 of Round 1

       

      Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner 

      Mateusz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

      Official Result: Mateusz Gamrot defeats Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

       

      Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov 

      Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17 of Round 3

      Official Result: Shavkat Rakhmonov defeats Geoff Neal by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17 of Round 3

       

      Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso 

      Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34 of Round 4

      Official Result: Alexa Grasso defeats Valentina Shevchenko by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34 of Round 4

       

      Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 

       

      Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:04 of Round 1

      Official Result: Jon Jones defeats Ciryl Gane by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:04 of Round 1

      Don't miss a moment of UFC 285: Jones vs Gane, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order the PPV now! 

