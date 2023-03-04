Official Scorecards | UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Countdown
UFC returned to T-Mobile Arena with one of the biggest fights in UFC history as former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane collided, leading to the crowning of Jones as heavyweight champion. Mexico also got its first women's champion when Alexa Grasso took out Valentina Shevchenko. | Results, Interviews & More
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Scorecards
Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov
Official Resukt: Loik Radzhabov defeats Esteban Ribovics by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Interviews & More
Da'Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat
Official Result: Farid Basharat defeats Da’Mon Blackshear by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Interviews & More
Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci
Official Result: Tabatha Ricci defeats Jessica Penne by submission (armbar) 2:14 of Round 2 | Results, Interviews & More
Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman
Official Result: Cameron Saaiman defeats Mana Martinez by majority decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-28) | Results, Interviews & More
Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan
Official Result: Ian Machado Garry defeats Song Kenan by TKO (strikes) at 4:22 of Round 3 | Results, Interviews & More
Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault
Official Result: Marc-Andre Barriault defeats Julian Marquez by TKO (strikes) at 4:12 of Round 2 | Results, Interviews & More
Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas
Official Result: Amanda Ribas defeats Viviane Araújo by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27) | Results, Interviews & More
Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis
Official Result: Dricus du Plessis defeats Derek Brunson by TKO (corner stoppage) at 4:59 of Round 2 | Results, Interviews & More
Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones
Official Result: Cody Garbrandt defeats Trevin Jones by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Interviews & More
Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett
Official Result: Bo Nickal defeats Jamie Pickett by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:54 of Round 1 | Results, Interviews & More
Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner
Official Result: Mateusz Gamrot (29-28, 30-27) defeats Jalin Turner (29-28) by split decision | Results, Interviews & More
Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov
Official Result: Shavkat Rakhmonov defeats Geoff Neal by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17 of Round 3 | Results, Interviews & More
Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso
Official Result: Alexa Grasso defeats Valentina Shevchenko by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34 of Round 4 | Results, Interviews & More
Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
Official Result: Jon Jones defeats Ciryl Gane by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:04 of Round 1 | Results, Interviews & More
Don't miss a moment of UFC 285: Jones vs Gane, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order the PPV now!
:
:
Watch UFC
UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back
Embedded