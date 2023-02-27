Inside The Heavyweight Transformation Of Jon Jones

Throughout his preparation for the move, Jones worked with various big bodies regularly, such as Walt Harris and former UFC heavyweight Maurice Greene, who got to know Jones when Greene helped with Jones’ C.A.R.E. Project in 2020.

Training with one of the greatest to ever do it makes Greene privy to any and all of the things that make Jones a problem in a fight, and he is eager for people to find out what he has gotten to know in-depth for years.

“It won't be a surprise to us because we've been in the room with him for so long,” Greene said. “But to the fans and the people who haven't seen him in three years, I think they're going to be very, very, very shocked. And he never missed a beat.”

According to those involved, it seems like the same old Jon Jones is going to show up in Las Vegas – just a little heavier and maybe even a little better.

Although Jones might look a bit bigger, Jackson made a point to say Jones didn’t just spend the last few years lifting weights. The three years off allowed Jones to take a breather, work on his skills and fall in love with the sport all over again. Cejudo echoed the same sentiment when pondering the ways this new challenge invigorated Jones.

On March 4, all questions are answered against a modern monster in the heavyweight division. It’s up to Jones to both remind people why he is touted so highly as well as show that he is very much a part of the sport’s future.

“We're expecting a heck of a battle,” Jackson said. “We know how tough this guy is, and I think that if you're going to watch it, it's going to be a battle. I don't think it's going to be an easy fight. I don't think we're going to walk right through the guy. I mean, he could. I could be wrong, but I think it's going to be a real war. My guess would be that you're going to get to see an exciting back and forth fight.”