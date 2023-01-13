 Skip to main content
Sean Strickland poses on the scale during the UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Jan. 13, 2023

UFC kicks the year off with a thrilling contender clash that will see No. 7 ranked middleweight Sean Strickland take on No. 12 ranked Nassourdine Imavov. Though both men are ranked at middleweight, this special main event will take place at light heavyweight. Also, No. 13 ranked featherweight contender Dan Ige squares off with streaking Damon Jackson.
 
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STRICKLAND vs IMAVOV will take place Saturday, January 14 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Sean Strickland () vs Nassourdine Imavov ()

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige () vs Damon Jackson ()

Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano () vs Roman Kopylov ()

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira () vs Raquel Pennington ()

Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov () vs Raoni Barcelos ()

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Claudio Ribeiro () vs Abdul Razak Alhassan ()

Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Rebecki () vs Nick Fiore ()

Bantamweight Bout: Javid Basharat () vs Matheus Mendonca ()

Flyweight Bout: Allan Nascimento () vs Carlos Hernandez ()

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Card Updates | Fight By Fight Preview | On The Rise

Featherweight Bout: Daniel Argueta () vs Nick Aguirre () 

Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson () vs Jimmy Flick ()

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Priscila Cachoeira () vs Sijara Eubanks ()

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 14, 2023. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
:
Jamahal Hill Talks With UFC.com at Black Lion Jiu Jitsu Academy In Grand Rapids Michigan.(Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Jamahal Hill Breaks Down The UFC Light Heavyweight…

We sat down with Jamahal Hill to discuss each of the ranked fighters in the UFC light heavyweight division.

Watch the Video
Stephan Bonnar 1977 - 2022
Athletes

Stephan Bonnar 1977 - 2022

Remembering the UFC Hall of Famer and The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 Contender Stephan Bonnar.

More
Interviews

Glover Teixeira Reacts To Title Fight In Brazil | UFC…

Former Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira Reacts To The News That He Will Be Facing Jamahal Hill In A Main Event Title Fight At UFC 283 In Brazil

Watch the Video
: