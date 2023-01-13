Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov

UFC kicks the year off with a thrilling contender clash that will see No. 7 ranked middleweight Sean Strickland take on No. 12 ranked Nassourdine Imavov. Though both men are ranked at middleweight, this special main event will take place at light heavyweight. Also, No. 13 ranked featherweight contender Dan Ige squares off with streaking Damon Jackson.



UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STRICKLAND vs IMAVOV will take place Saturday, January 14 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov Official Weigh-In Results: