Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov

There was a very brief window in time where the first day of school was one of my favorite days of the year. It didn’t last long — probably first through fourth grades — but in those years, the idea of rolling up to elementary school on a brisk September morning and seeing a ton of friends I hadn’t seen all summer was amazing.

Now that’s how I feel about the first UFC event of each year.

Order UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Sure, it’s been four weeks and not eight or nine, and I haven’t sat through math class or spelling lessons with any of the competitors set to hit the Octagon as part of Saturday’s inaugural event for 2023, but I’ve missed them all the same.

So welcome back, friends; it’s nice to see you again. Now make with the face-punching!