UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov Results

After three long, bland, boring Saturday nights, there was finally action back inside the Octagon this evening as the UFC kicked off its 2023 campaign with an exciting 11-fight card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Headlined by a compelling short-notice clash between middleweight contenders stepping up a division, the first fight card of the year delivered in every way, providing exciting finishes, crucial results, and setting the tone for what should be an electric first couple months inside the UFC cage.

Get caught up on how everything played out with the fight-by-fight recaps below. | Official Scorecards