After three long, bland, boring Saturday nights, there was finally action back inside the Octagon this evening as the UFC kicked off its 2023 campaign with an exciting 11-fight card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
Headlined by a compelling short-notice clash between middleweight contenders stepping up a division, the first fight card of the year delivered in every way, providing exciting finishes, crucial results, and setting the tone for what should be an electric first couple months inside the UFC cage.
Get caught up on how everything played out with the fight-by-fight recaps below. | Official Scorecards
Who Won Bonuses At UFC Vegas 67?
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov Results
- Main Event: Sean Strickland defeats Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
- Co-Main Event: Dan Ige defeats Damon Jackson by KO (left hook) at 4:13 of Round 2
- Roman Kopylov defeats Punahele Soriano by TKO (strikes) at 3:19 of Round 2
- Raquel Pennington defeats Ketlen Vieira by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Raoni Barcelos by KO (left hand) at 4:40 of Round 1
- Javid Basharat defeats Mateus Mendonça by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Abdul Razak Alhassan defeats Claudio Ribeiro by KO (punches) at 0:28 of Round 2
- Mateusz Rębecki defeats Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
- Allan Nascimento defeats Carlos Hernandez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:16 of Round 1
- Dan Argueta defeats Nick Aguirre by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Charles Johnson defeats Jimmy Flick by TKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 1
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov Main Card Fight Results
Main Event: Sean Strickland defeats Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
Sean Strickland suffered a loss in the final main event of 2022, but rebounded with a short-notice win in the first main event of 2023.
The irascible American stepped up to face Nassourdine Imavov when Kelvin Gastelum was forced out at the start of the week, and used his pressure style and increased variety to pause the ascent of the talented Paris-based fighter. While he threw and landed far more kicks than in recent efforts and even mixed in takedowns, the difference was Strickland’s economic, relentless style.
Imavov had his moments, but each time he did, Strickland responded in kind, and then added one or two more that landed with impact. Strickland looked to be the fresher of the two in the fourth, but Imavov did his best to bring it to him in the final stanza, the two men battling to the final horn.
When the scores were added up, Strickland came out ahead on all three cards.
This was an outstanding bounce-back effort for Strickland, who snaps a two-fight skid with the win, and re-affirms his standing as a Top 10 fighter in the middleweight division with the victory. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Dan Ige defeats Damon Jackson by KO (left hook) at 4:13 of Round 2
Two streaks ended in the co-main event of the evening, as Dan Ige halted a three-fight slide, snapping Damon Jackson’s four-fight winning streak in the process.
The ranked Hawaiian came out hunting big shots early and showed a clear edge in the power department, stinging Jackson on the feet a couple different times in the opening round. A clean right hand two minutes into the second instantly opened a cut on Jackson’s forehead, and a couple minutes later, Ige walked it off with a perfectly timed left hook to the chin.
This was a beautiful, patient performance from the aptly named “50k,” who should land a bonus for his efforts. With the win, Ige cements his position in the Top 15 and reminds everyone that he’s a tough out for anyone looking to scale the featherweight rankings, picking up eighth UFC victory in the process and moving to 16-6 overall. | Official Scorecards
Roman Kopylov defeats Punahele Soriano by TKO (strikes) at 3:19 of Round 2
Roman Kopylov seems to have turned a corner in his last two UFC appearances, building on his first victory last year with a second straight stoppage win on Saturday.
After running level on the feet with Soriano throughout the first, Kopylov’s variety created the opportunity for the Russian middleweight to secure the finish in the second. He blasted Soriano with a perfectly timed spinning back kick to the midsection, following it up with a thudding kick that had the Hawaiian in serious trouble. A few moments later, another barrage punctuated by more attacks to the body brought about the stoppage.
Kopylov started his UFC run by struggling to be active and consecutive setbacks, but after earning a big finish of Alessio Di Chirico last time out, he continued to impress here with a punishing finish of Soriano. | Official Scorecards
Raquel Pennington defeats Ketlen Vieira by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
The top-ranked bantamweight contenders got after it on Saturday, battling tooth-and-nail for 15 minutes in an intense, competitive affair.
Vieira appeared to get the better of things in the first, landing the bigger shots and opening a small cut in the hairline of Pennington. The roles were reversed in the second, with Pennington upping her pace and pressure, leading to her having greater success than her Brazilian foe. In the third, they continued to run level, each landing quality shots and controlling things along the fence at times.
When the tens and nines were added up, it was Pennington who emerged victorious by split decision, extending her winning streak to five and bringing herself one step closer to securing a second opportunity to challenge for UFC gold. | Official Scorecards
Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Raoni Barcelos by KO (left hand) at 4:40 of Round 1
Umar Nurmagomedov’s stock was already high heading into Saturday night, but it’s now set to soar through the roof.
After trading shots on the feet with Raoni Barcelos for the majority of the first round, the undefeated rising star missed with a stepping knee, but connected flush with a short left hook inside, dispatching the Brazilian to the Shadow Realm.
This was meant to be a step up in competition for the talented Nurmagomedov, and he passed with flying colors, becoming the first fighter to knock out Barcelos. With the win, the 26-year-old bantamweight moves to 4-0 in the UFC and 16-0 overall, making a case for a chance to face a Top 10 opponent next time out. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov Prelim Fight Results
Javid Basharat defeats Mateus Mendonça by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Javid Basharat believed experience and Fight IQ would be major factors in his fight with Mateus Mendonça to close out Saturday’s prelims and the unbeaten bantamweight was correct.
Basharat avoided the early explosive attacks of Mendonca in the opening stanza, landing sharply in spots to seemingly edge out his Brazilian foe in the first. In the second, Mendonca looked to grapple and Basharat defended effectively, settled into top position, and left Mendonca bloodied. The far fresher of the two in the third, Basharat continued to pull away, piling up the damage and cruising to victory.
Now 14-0 overall and 3-0 in the UFC, the Las Vegas-based Basharat has established himself as one of the top up-and-coming talents in the bantamweight division, and it will be interesting to see who he gets matched up with next. | Official Scorecards
Abdul Razak Alhassan defeats Claudio Ribeiro by KO (punches) at 0:28 of Round 2
It took longer than usual, but Abdul Razak Alhassan maintained his perfect finishing percentage with a second-round stoppage win over newcomer Claudio Ribeiro on Saturday.
After controlling the opening round along the fence for long stretches, the middleweight powerhouse uncorked a huge right hand early in the second that instantly put Ribeiro in a defensive posture. Sensing his opponent was hurt, Alhassan loaded up a series of big right hands that put the Brazilian on the deck and brought the fight to a close.
Alhassan showed a more diverse version of himself in the early stages of this fight, and then showcased his trademark power to finish things. This was a massive bounce-back effort for the veteran, who moves to 12-6 overall and brings him back to even at 5-5 inside the Octagon. | Official Scorecards
Mateusz Rębecki defeats Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
It wasn’t the blistering performance he turned in to collect his contract last season on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), but Mateusz Rębecki maintained his winning ways with a unanimous decision victory in his promotional debut.
Paired off with short-notice replacement Nick Fiore, the streaking Polish lightweight dominated the opening frame, splitting the New England Cartel member with elbows late in the round before grinding out the next 10 minutes mostly from top position. Fiore hung tough and didn’t allow Rębecki to pile up too much damage or work to dominant positions, but offered little off his back in terms of offense.
This was a good first appearance for Rębecki, who extended his winning streak to 14 with the victory, and should serve as a solid building block for both men going forward. | Official Scorecards
Allan Nascimento defeats Carlos Hernandez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:16 of Round 1
The flyweight division may have a new contender to track in Allan Nascimento.
Seconds into his clash with Carlos Hernandez, the Chute Boxe Diego Lima representative landed a front kick up the middle that caused Hernandez to pause and gave Nascimento the space he needed to get around to a back body lock. From there, the Brazilian dragged his opponent to the canvas and methodically worked to secure the fight-ending rear-naked choke finish.
Nascimento started his UFC tenure with a split decision loss to Russian standout Tagir Ulanbekov, but has now won consecutive outings to establish himself as another dangerous threat in the 125-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Dan Argueta defeats Nick Aguirre by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
TUF 29 alum Dan Argueta collected his first UFC victory on Saturday, securing a dominant win over short-notice replacement Nick Aguirre.
Argueta was the aggressor from the outset, taking the fight to Aguirre and using his wrestling to ground the newcomer repeatedly. Aguirre had moments on the feet where it looked like he stung Argueta, but he was never able to capitalize, as Argueta continued to press forward, initiate grappling exchanges, and get to comfortable, controlling positions throughout.
After dropping his own short-notice debut to co-main event combatant Damon Jackson last time out, Argueta gets himself back into the win column, while simultaneously handing Aguirre the first loss of his career. | Official Scorecards
Charles Johnson defeats Jimmy Flick by TKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 1
The first fight of the year didn’t make it out of the first round, as Charles Johnson turned in the most impressive outing of his UFC career to dispatch Jimmy Flick.
Johnson came out throwing combinations and kicks up the middle, mixing in digging shots to the body as he looked to put pressure on the returning Flick. After expertly navigating the first grappling exchange, the former LFA champion’s confidence grew as his shots clearly started having an impact on Flick.
A takedown from Flick brought them back to the canvas, but Johnson was able to end up on top, where he opened up with punches and elbows, splitting the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate open and collecting the stoppage.
After dropping his promotional debut to rising star Muhammad Mokaev, Johnson has now earned back-to-back wins inside the Octagon, pushing his record to 13-3 overall with the victory. | Official Scorecards
