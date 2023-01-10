Updates To UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Gastelum

Key Information For The Las Vegas Card Happening Saturday January 14
Jan. 10, 2023
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: IMAVOV vs GASTELUM Updates
Due to injury, Kelvin Gastelum has been removed from his middleweight main event with Nassourdine Imavov. Replacing Gastelum will be UFC veteran Sean Strickland. As a result, this five-round bout will now take place at light heavyweight.
Due to injury, Isaac Dulgarian has been removed from his featherweight bout with Daniel Argueta. Replacing Dulgarian will be undefeated UFC newcomer Nick Aguirre, who has won all but one of his bouts by first-round stoppage.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STRICKLAND vs IMAVOV takes place Saturday, January 14 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 14, 2023. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.