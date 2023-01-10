 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Gastelum

Key Information For The Las Vegas Card Happening Saturday January 14
Jan. 10, 2023

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: IMAVOV vs GASTELUM Updates

  • Due to injury, Kelvin Gastelum has been removed from his middleweight main event with Nassourdine Imavov. Replacing Gastelum will be UFC veteran Sean Strickland. As a result, this five-round bout will now take place at light heavyweight.
  • Due to injury, Isaac Dulgarian has been removed from his featherweight bout with Daniel Argueta. Replacing Dulgarian will be undefeated UFC newcomer Nick Aguirre, who has won all but one of his bouts by first-round stoppage.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STRICKLAND vs IMAVOV takes place Saturday, January 14 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 14, 2023. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

Tags
UFC Vegas 67
:
Jamahal Hill Talks With UFC.com at Black Lion Jiu Jitsu Academy In Grand Rapids Michigan.(Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Jamahal Hill Breaks Down The UFC Light Heavyweight…

We sat down with Jamahal Hill to discuss each of the ranked fighters in the UFC light heavyweight division.

Watch the Video
Stephan Bonnar 1977 - 2022
Athletes

Stephan Bonnar 1977 - 2022

Remembering the UFC Hall of Famer and The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 Contender Stephan Bonnar.

More
Interviews

Glover Teixeira Reacts To Title Fight In Brazil | UFC…

Former Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira Reacts To The News That He Will Be Facing Jamahal Hill In A Main Event Title Fight At UFC 283 In Brazil

Watch the Video
: