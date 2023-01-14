 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
Jan. 14, 2023

UFC kicked off the year with an exciting match that saw Sean Strickland defeat Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision. In the co-main event, Dan Ige earned a Performance of the Night bonus with his second-round knockout against Damon Jackson. | Results, Highlights & More 

Who Won Bonuses At UFC Vegas 67?

 

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov Scorecards 

Charles Johnson vs Jimmy Flick 

      Charles Johnson defeats Jimmy Flick by TKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 1

      Charles Johnson defeats Jimmy Flick by TKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 1 

       

      Dan Argueta vs Nick Aguirre 

      Dan Argueta defeats Nick Aguirre by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

      Dan Argueta defeats Nick Aguirre by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 

       

      Allan Nascimento vs Carlos Hernandez 

      Allan Nascimento defeats Carlos Hernandez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:16 of Round 1

      Allan Nascimento defeats Carlos Hernandez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:16 of Round 1 

       

      Mateusz Rębecki vs Nick Fiore 

      Mateusz Rębecki defeats Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

      Mateusz Rębecki defeats Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) 

       

      Claudio Ribeiro vs Abdul Razak Alhassan 

      Abdul Razak Alhassan defeats Claudio Ribeiro by KO (punches) at 0:28 of Round 2

      Abdul Razak Alhassan defeats Claudio Ribeiro by KO (punches) at 0:28 of Round 2 

       

      Javid Basharat vs Mateus Mendonça

      Javid Basharat defeats Mateus Mendonça by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

      Javid Basharat defeats Mateus Mendonça by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) 

       

      Umar Nurmagomedov vs Raoni Barcelos 

      Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Raoni Barcelos by KO (left hand) at 4:40 of Round 1 

       

      Ketlen Vieira vs Raquel Pennington 

      Raquel Pennington defeats Ketlen Vieira by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

      Raquel Pennington defeats Ketlen Vieira by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) 

       

      Punahele Soriano vs Roman Kopylov 

      Roman Kopylov defeats Punahele Soriano by TKO (strikes) at 3:19 of Round 2

      Roman Kopylov defeats Punahele Soriano by TKO (strikes) at 3:19 of Round 2 

       

      Co-Main Event: Dan Ige vs Damon Jackson

      Co-Main Event: Dan Ige defeats Damon Jackson by KO (left hook) at 4:13 of Round 2

      Co-Main Event: Dan Ige defeats Damon Jackson by KO (left hook) at 4:13 of Round 2 

       

      Main Event: Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov 

      Sean Strickland defeats Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

      Sean Strickland defeats Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) 

      Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 14, 2023. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

