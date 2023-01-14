Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov

Announcements
UFC kicked off the year with an exciting match that saw Sean Strickland defeat Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision. In the co-main event, Dan Ige earned a Performance of the Night bonus with his second-round knockout against Damon Jackson. | Results, Highlights & More
Who Won Bonuses At UFC Vegas 67?
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov Scorecards
Charles Johnson vs Jimmy Flick
Official Result: Charles Johnson defeats Jimmy Flick by TKO (strikes) at 4:33 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Dan Argueta vs Nick Aguirre
Official Result: Dan Argueta defeats Nick Aguirre by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Allan Nascimento vs Carlos Hernandez
Official Result: Allan Nascimento defeats Carlos Hernandez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:16 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Mateusz Rębecki vs Nick Fiore
Official Result: Mateusz Rębecki defeats Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Claudio Ribeiro vs Abdul Razak Alhassan
Official Result: Abdul Razak Alhassan defeats Claudio Ribeiro by KO (punches) at 0:28 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Javid Basharat vs Mateus Mendonça
Official Result: Javid Basharat defeats Mateus Mendonça by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Raoni Barcelos
Official Result: Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Raoni Barcelos by KO (left hand) at 4:40 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Ketlen Vieira vs Raquel Pennington
Official Result: Raquel Pennington defeats Ketlen Vieira by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Punahele Soriano vs Roman Kopylov
Official Result: Roman Kopylov defeats Punahele Soriano by TKO (strikes) at 3:19 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Dan Ige vs Damon Jackson
Official Result: Dan Ige defeats Damon Jackson by KO (left hook) at 4:13 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov
Official Result: Sean Strickland defeats Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) | Results, Highlights & More
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 14, 2023. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
