No, Vera didn’t agree with Aldo’s safety-first strategy in the final round, but that was his fault for not finding a way to get loose as the two grappled. And as soon as he got home from Las Vegas, he was going to do something about that.

“When I came back to California after the fight, I spent at least a month just going to the highest of the highest jiu-jitsu people that we have around and I was like, 'Hey, I know how to not get choked out, but what do you do when someone's just stalling from the back?'”

That third round still stings and it’s evident in Vera’s voice as he re-lives it.

“I was praying to God that he mounted me because if he mounted me, it was a wrap,” Vera continues. “I would push him off and knock him out. But what happens when somebody stalls from your back? So I didn't just come home and be an idiot; I came home and I did my homework. I'm not gonna put out excuses, I'm not gonna blame nobody, I fixed some mistakes and now I'm ready to go. I'm gonna kick some ass with a smile on my face.”

“Chito” is in good spirits these days, and why not? Despite the loss, his family’s doing well, they’ve got their own house, complete with birds chirping in the backyard, and Vera gets a chance to get back in the win column this Saturday and get a little get back when he faces a man who gave him a loss in 2016, Davey Grant. It’s not a fight he expected to see again, but he’s not complaining, either.

“I did expect a bigger name just because of who I've been fighting lately in my last three fights,” said Vera, whose last three bouts were against Aldo, Sean O’Malley and Song Yadong. “But I want to kick some ass. And why not avenge one of those losses from the past that I believe I could win if I knew a little more? And now I know more than a little more and I'm gonna take his head off.”