Consistency and Purpose Are Matt Brown's Focus

Over the years, the Ohio native has experienced plenty of ups and downs, learning each step of the way how to operate in the fight game. One of the biggest reasons that he’s still competing at such a high level is his devotion to day-in and day-out consistency. That’s the main piece of advice he shares to young fighters: be consistent through your training and most importantly do things with a purpose.

“I think a general thing that I try to tell every fighter, because you see it so rarely, is treat it like a business. Have a business model, have a business plan, have a strategy,” Brown told UFC.com.

“For example, if you’re working at a corporate job and you have a meeting with your boss the next day or with your group that you’re working with or whatever, you’d plan it out and you’d have a spreadsheet or a PowerPoint. But people come into workouts blind every day. Have intention for your workout, but I like to call it practice, not workout nowadays. Everything is all just goal, strategy, execute, rinse and repeat. I think that’s such a rare thing from what I see with young fighters.”

Brown also warns up and coming fighters to avoid the hype. He’s experienced that feeling and believes that even though it’s easy to start thinking you’re better than you are, or you know more than you truly know, that simply not buying into your own hype is the better move. Focusing on improving is the real way to stay in this game and the real way to win fights.