Matthew Semelsberger Is Ready To Prove Everyone Wrong

Family friends had a cache of old VHS tapes and DVDs and ran a curious young Matthew through a quick history lesson, starting with Royce Gracie, advancing to Chuck Liddell and Forrest Griffin before reaching whatever pay-per-view the UFC was on at the time.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God! This is amazing!’” recalls Semelsberger, who makes his third appearance inside the Octagon this weekend in what should be an electric affair with fellow welterweight finisher Khaos Williams. “I was captivated and fascinated by what I was seeing and I was like, ‘I want to do this one day because I think it would be really cool to fight in the UFC.’”

Watch Saturday With Your ESPN+ Subscription

Although he started training when he was a freshman in high school, another athletic pursuit took priority, as the Maryland native excelled on the gridiron. By the time he was wrapping up his high school years, Semelsberger had several different options at the next level, settling on Division I-AA Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

He continued training and even took his first amateur fight during the summer between his freshman and sophomore years at Marist.