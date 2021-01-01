Aleksei Oleinik Still Has Gas In The Tank

“I’m ready to fight every time,” he says when asked how he’s managed to avoid even one prolonged run of disappointing results over the course of his 25-year career. “I’m prepared for any fighter, anywhere the fight goes.

“Are you a striker? Are you a wrestler? Are you a black belt? Are you a 10-time world champion? All of this is no problem. It doesn’t matter what your name is or your legacy — are you a legend or no legend? It’s all no problem.”

While Oleinik has never been bothered by the vast possibilities that can present themselves in the fight game, permanently maintaining his “no problem” approach well into his third decade as an active competitor, he makes it clear that operating that way takes a very specific mindset.

“This is my life,” the dedicated heavyweight declares. “I can’t have a fun time for three, six, 10 months where I don’t train, don’t think about my diet. All my life, all my time, I must think about what I drink now, what I eat now, what I’m doing tomorrow, what I need to support my physical and mental condition.

“This is not easy to be ready, to be training for more than 20 years, but this has been my life for the last 24-and-a-half years.”

After a quarter-century in the fight game, the motivation pushing Oleinik to maintain his committed approach has changed more than once, but it has never wavered as he’s navigated the different eras of his career.

“I don’t separate the times; it’s all my career,” he says. “I have my early career when I started, my mid-career, and this now. This is one career, one life, and one way.