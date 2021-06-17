Dhiego Lima Believes In A New Start

It was his first time in the Octagon since October 2019, along with his first fight back since he had neck surgery, which brought on a wave of emotions for the welterweight veteran.

“The pressure was on that fight,” Lima said. “Not really the pressure, it’s just like, ‘Oh my gosh, fighting.’ I had neck surgery and it’s like you only have one neck, so until you get in there and get that out of the way, you’re going to be like ‘uh.’ There was a lot of pressure on me in that one, but it played out for the best. I fought a ranked guy, he’s in the top 10 now, he’s amazing and now I build on from that. There’s no pressure now. Now it’s pretty much starting over, and I can’t wait.”