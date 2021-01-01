Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige

Jung returns for the first time since October, when he was decisioned by Brian Ortega in Abu Dhabi, a loss that snapped a tidy two-fight winning streak. Now, losing to the current Ultimate Fighter coach and impending title challenger is nothing to hang your head about, however, at age 34 and with a history of intense battles, there are understandable questions to be asked about how much longer Jung can remain an elite contender and when, not if, Father Time will start to catch up with him.

Ige arrives from the opposite end of the spectrum, venturing into the Octagon following a 22-second stoppage win over Gavin Tucker in March and fueled by “New Dad” energy after he and his wife welcomed their son, Bam, into the world a couple weeks after that fight. The Xtreme Couture product is entrenched in the Top 15, but this is a chance for Ige to show he’s capable of moving further up the divisional ladder and someone that needs to be considered a championship threat going forward.

Every fight involving Jung is exciting, and Ige has emerged as a solid all-action bet, as well, which means this weekend’s fight card is going to end with a bang, regardless of how long it lasts and who comes out on top.

ALEKSEI OLEINIK VS SERGHEI SPIVAC

There is a 17-year age gap between Aleksei Oleinik and Serghei Spivac, who clash this weekend in a battle of heavyweight combatants with a penchant for finishing fights.

Clocking in at 43 years young, Oleinik, nicknamed “The Boa Constrictor” for his suffocating array of chokes, looks to break out of a mini losing streak as he fights for the second time in 2021. Still one of the more active heavyweights on the roster, the veteran was stopped in less than two minutes last time out against Chris Daukaus, and he returns to Las Vegas to make a third attempt at collecting professional victory No. 60 on Saturday.