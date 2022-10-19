Significant Stats | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Key Stats: 0.84 strikes absorbed per minute (1st all-time), 66.7% takedown accuracy (1st all-time among LW), 46.1% top position percentage (4th all-time among LW)

What It Means: Makhachev, much like his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, is a vicious sambo wrestler. While he isn’t quite as explosive as “The Eagle,” Makhachev has a similar tenacity and strength when he is cinched up to his opponent on the fence and ground. He has a good jab and sits well on a right hand, but his striking definitely opens up shots to the leg. We haven’t seen much of Makhachev on his back but, on top, he is suffocating.

How To Watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev In Your Country

What to Look For in the Fight: This is as intriguing of a matchup as you can get. Few have been able to thwart Makhachev’s exhaustive wrestling but engaging on the mat with Oliveira is often ill-advised. Whether Makhachev can crowd Oliveira on the ground enough to stop his submission attempts is a huge factor to the ground game. Oliveira has the clear advantage on the feet. His power and technique is superior, but he often can throw without worry of his opponent going for a takedown. That’s not the case with Makhachev. Oliveira’s wrestling has improved greatly, as well, so he won’t just rely on playing off his back. He can take top control for himself, as well.

Co-Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Aljamain Sterling