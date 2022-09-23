Aljamain Sterling Gives His Thoughts On Bantamweight Contenders

13 – Umar Nurmagomedov

Last Result: Unanimous decision victory vs Nate Maness at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

“The young eagle, the young prospect. A lot of people have a lot of hype around this guy. I think any good old fashioned American wrestling is going to be able to handle a guy like that.”

12 – Sean O’Malley

Last Result: No contest (accidental eye poke) vs Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

“He’s more of the hammer; we haven’t seen him as the nail yet. We saw when he hurt his little leg, he kind of collapsed and went ‘night night’ real quick from one shot from “Mr. Chito”. I think he’s good. but maybe the hype can be a little too much.”

11 – Frankie Edgar

Last Result: KO loss vs Marlon Vera at UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

“I look up to a guy like that and he’s one of the guys I mirrored my style off of in the early beginning just to learn from him. [He’s a] legend of the sport.”

10 – Ricky Simon

Last Result: Submission victory vs Jack Shore at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

“I think he really turned a new leaf and elevated his game when he got rid of that stupid mullet. I think that’s what really helped turn it on for him. As soon as he cut the mullet off, his game got better exponentially.”

9 – Yadong Song

Last Result: TKO loss vs Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song