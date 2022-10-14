How To Watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on October 22 with a UFC 280 card headlined by a clash for the vacant lightweight championship between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The former UFC lightweight champion, Brazil’s Oliveira is on a remarkable 11-fight winning streak in one of the sport’s toughest divisions, and after a quartet of victories over Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, he established himself as the top 155-pounder in the world.

Now, Oliveira gets a chance to regain the crown when he faces the surging Makhachev, who has won 10 straight over the likes of Bobby Green, Dan Hooker and Thiago Moises. Plus, the bantamweight division takes center stage, as Aljamain Sterling defends his crown against TJ Dillashaw, and “Sugar” Sean O’Malley steps up for a huge showdown against Petr Yan.