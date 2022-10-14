 Skip to main content
Charles Oliveira of Brazil reacts after his submission victory over Justin Gaethje in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 274 event
How To Watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 280, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, On Saturday, October 22
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @TGerbasi • Oct. 14, 2022

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on October 22 with a UFC 280 card headlined by a clash for the vacant lightweight championship between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The former UFC lightweight champion, Brazil’s Oliveira is on a remarkable 11-fight winning streak in one of the sport’s toughest divisions, and after a quartet of victories over Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, he established himself as the top 155-pounder in the world.

Now, Oliveira gets a chance to regain the crown when he faces the surging Makhachev, who has won 10 straight over the likes of Bobby Green, Dan Hooker and Thiago Moises. Plus, the bantamweight division takes center stage, as Aljamain Sterling defends his crown against TJ Dillashaw, and “Sugar” Sean O’Malley steps up for a huge showdown against Petr Yan.

How do I stream UFC 280 on ESPN+?

The UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev prelims kickoff Saturday, October 22 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States on ESPNewsESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

Who's fighting at UFC 280?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev
  • Co-Main: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
  • Petr Yan vs Sean O'Malley
  • Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

Prelims:

  • Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady
  • Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov
  • Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida
  • Magomed Mustafaev vs Jamie Mullarkey
  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
  • Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon
  • Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg

What time does UFC 280 start?

United States

Find a bar to watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Main Event Preview | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev
/

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

Finland

Australia

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)

Petr Yan vs Sean O'Malley Preview | UFC 280
/

Iceland 

India

MENA

Pakistan

Rest of the World: 

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi. Please Note The Special Time: Prelims Begin at 10am ET/7am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 2pm ET/11am PT.

Follow on Twitter | Visit Abu Dhabi

: