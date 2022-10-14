How To Watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Highlights
The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on October 22 with a UFC 280 card headlined by a clash for the vacant lightweight championship between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The former UFC lightweight champion, Brazil’s Oliveira is on a remarkable 11-fight winning streak in one of the sport’s toughest divisions, and after a quartet of victories over Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, he established himself as the top 155-pounder in the world.
Now, Oliveira gets a chance to regain the crown when he faces the surging Makhachev, who has won 10 straight over the likes of Bobby Green, Dan Hooker and Thiago Moises. Plus, the bantamweight division takes center stage, as Aljamain Sterling defends his crown against TJ Dillashaw, and “Sugar” Sean O’Malley steps up for a huge showdown against Petr Yan.
How do I stream UFC 280 on ESPN+?
The UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev prelims kickoff Saturday, October 22 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States on ESPNews, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 280?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev
- Co-Main: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
- Petr Yan vs Sean O'Malley
- Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot
- Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot
Prelims:
- Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady
- Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho
- Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida
- Magomed Mustafaev vs Jamie Mullarkey
- Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
- Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson
- Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon
- Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg
What time does UFC 280 start?
United States
- Main Card: 2pm ET / 11am PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 10am ET / 7am PT on ESPNews, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 7pm BST (Saturday) on BT Sport Box Office
- Prelims: 3pm BST (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)
- Main Card: 8pm CEST (Saturday) on:
- RMC Sport 2 (France)
- UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass (Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain)
- DAZN (Germany, Italy)
- Discovery+ (Netherlands)
- Eurosport (Spain)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 4pm CEST (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands) and Eurosport (Spain)
Australia
- Main Card: 5am AEDT (Sunday) / 2am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event, Fetch TV, Kayo and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 1am AEDT (Sunday) / 10pm AWST (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, ESPN and ESPN on Kayo
New Zealand
- Main Card: 7am NZDT (Sunday) on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now, Spark Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 3am NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, PRIME and ESPN
Africa
- Main Card: 7pm WAT / 8pm SAST (Saturday) on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 3pm WAT / 4pm SAST (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)
- Main Card: 2am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports, Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore), and UFC FIGHT PASS (Philippines & Singapore)
- Prelims: 10pm HKT (Saturday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)
MENA
- Main Card: 10pm GST (Saturday) on AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
- Prelims: 6pm GST (Saturday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay, and UFC Arabia
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi. Please Note The Special Time: Prelims Begin at 10am ET/7am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 2pm ET/11am PT.
