Official Scorecards | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

UFC returned to Abu Dhabi for an exciting night that saw Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira in the second round to become the undisputed lightweight champion. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defended his title against former champion TJ Dillashaw with a second-round TKO.

Main and co-main event were scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts were scheduled for three rounds.