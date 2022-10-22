 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the main event during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi
Oct. 22, 2022

UFC returned to Abu Dhabi for an exciting night that saw Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira in the second round to become the undisputed lightweight champion. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defended his title against former champion TJ Dillashaw with a second-round TKO. 

Main and co-main event were scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts were scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More

Who Won Bonuses At UFC 280? 

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Scorecards

Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg 

      Official Result: Karol Rosa defeats Lina Lansberg by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

      Official Result: Karol Rosa defeats Lina Lansberg by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

       

      Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon

      Muhammad Mokaev defeats Malcolm Gordon by submission (armbar) at 4:26 of Round 3

      Official Result: Muhammad Mokaev defeats Malcolm Gordon by submission (armbar) at 4:26 of Round 3

       

      Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson

      Armen Petrosyan def. AJ Dobson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

      Official Result: Armen Petrosyan defeats AJ Dobson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

       

      Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev 

      Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeats Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

      Official Result: Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeats Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

       

      Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov 

      Nikita Krylov defeats Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

      Official Result: Nikita Krylov defeats Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

       

      Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho 

      Caio Borralho def. Makhmud Muradov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

      Official Result: Caio Borralho defeats Makhmud Muradov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

       

      Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady 

      Belal Muhammad defeats Sean Brady by TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 2

      Official Result: Belal Muhammad defeats Sean Brady by TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 2

       

      Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot 

      Manon Fiorot defeats Katlyn Chookagian by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

      Official Result: Manon Fiorot defeats Katlyn Chookagian by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

       

      Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot 

      Beneil Dariush defeats Mateusz Gamrot by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

      Official Result: Beneil Dariush defeats Mateusz Gamrot by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

       

      Petr Yan vs Sean O'Malley

      Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

      Official Result: Sean O'Malley defeats Petr Yan by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

       

      Co-Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw 

      Aljamain Sterling defeats TJ Dillashaw by TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2

      Official Result: Aljamain Sterling defeats TJ Dillashaw by TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2

       

      Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev 

      Islam Makhachev defeats Charles Oliveira by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:17 of Round 2

      Official Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Charles Oliveira by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:17 of Round 2

      UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

      :