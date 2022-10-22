Official Scorecards | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Interviews
UFC returned to Abu Dhabi for an exciting night that saw Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira in the second round to become the undisputed lightweight champion. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defended his title against former champion TJ Dillashaw with a second-round TKO.
Main and co-main event were scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts were scheduled for three rounds.
Who Won Bonuses At UFC 280?
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Scorecards
Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg
Official Result: Karol Rosa defeats Lina Lansberg by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)
Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon
Official Result: Muhammad Mokaev defeats Malcolm Gordon by submission (armbar) at 4:26 of Round 3
Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson
Official Result: Armen Petrosyan defeats AJ Dobson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Official Result: Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeats Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov
Official Result: Nikita Krylov defeats Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho
Official Result: Caio Borralho defeats Makhmud Muradov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady
Official Result: Belal Muhammad defeats Sean Brady by TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 2
Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot
Official Result: Manon Fiorot defeats Katlyn Chookagian by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot
Official Result: Beneil Dariush defeats Mateusz Gamrot by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Petr Yan vs Sean O'Malley
Official Result: Sean O'Malley defeats Petr Yan by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Co-Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
Official Result: Aljamain Sterling defeats TJ Dillashaw by TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2
Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev
Official Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Charles Oliveira by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:17 of Round 2
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2022.
