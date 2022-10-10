The 10: UFC Bantamweight Title Fights

Urijah Faber (L) and Dominick Cruz (R) prepare to begin the fifth and final round of their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at UFC 132 at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 2, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

The first bantamweight title fight held in the UFC Octagon was a continuation of a feud that started in the WEC and grew to be one of the biggest rivalries in the sport.

Faber had bested Cruz in a featherweight title fight more than four years earlier when he was in the midst of his run as one of the top pound-for-pound talents in the sport. Cruz dropped down a weight class, eventually won the WEC bantamweight title, and brought it with him when the company was folded into the UFC at the end of 2010.

Order UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Today!

Pairing the two together again only made sense.

Faber had beaten Eddie Wineland in his promotional debut, and the build to the fight featured the kind of bickering and competitive banter that would come to define the “Cruz vs. Team Alpha Male” feud.

The fight served as the main event of UFC 132 and was as competitive as expected, with Cruz deploying his signature “stick-and-move, off-kilter” pattern of attacking, and Faber working to land heavy shots whenever he could find the constantly moving champion.

View Cruz's Athlete Profile

Cruz won a unanimous decision victory, but the differences in the scores — 50-45, 49-46, 48-47 — tell you how close the battle was and how difficult it was to score. This triumph brought Cruz level with Faber in their personal series, and the two rivals would eventually settle things at UFC 199, where Cruz won the rubber match by once again sweeping the scorecards.

Renan Barao def. Urijah Faber (UFC 169)