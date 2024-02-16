Roman Kopylov: Chasing The Dream

One of the athletes that has slowly been climbing the divisional ladder during that time is Roman Kopylov.

After snapping a two-fight slide with a knockout win over Alessio Di Chirico at the UFC’s debut event in Paris, the 32-year-old Russian registered a trio of stoppage victories in 2023 to extend his winning streak to four and establish himself as one to watch in the 185-pound weight class heading into his 2024 debut opposite Anthony Hernandez on Saturday night in Anaheim.

“I think it’s the need for exciting fights, first of all, but it’s also where I train,” Kopylov said through translator Sergey Nagorny on Wednesday morning when asked what has contributed to his current run of outstanding form. “It’s a club called Universal Fighter; Rasul Magomedaliev is my head coach. It’s the guys, it’s the atmosphere, it’s the place that makes champions, so all credit is to them.

“The last four victories, I was with them; that’s when I really started training with them,” he added. “Before that, I was really here and there, never really had special guidance, but the last four victories that you see is when I started training with them in Makhachkala.”