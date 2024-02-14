The Quiet Ascension Of Roman Kopylov

Kopylov has a chance to burst into the rankings this weekend when he faces Anthony Hernandez at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria. The No. 15 ranked Hernandez was originally scheduled to fight Ikram Aliskerov, but an injury forced him out of the bout and prompted the UFC to give Kopylov a call.

With the door to the middleweight Top 15 right in front of him, look back at the four knockout wins that put Kopylov into his biggest fight yet.

Roman Kopylov vs Alessio Di Chirico

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa – September 3, 2022