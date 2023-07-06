Robbie Lawler Is Laser Focused On Fight Night

“I’m happy with everything, as a whole,” Lawler said reflecting on his career. “The losses, the wins. If I lost, I learned, so did I really lose? I figured out why things happened and how to get better, and that’s why I was able to last this long. I always kept my body in shape, always lifted weights, always went to a chiropractor, and did those things for recovery and made sure my body was good so I could continue to do what I love to do, which is compete.

“I’m just a guy who went out there and gave it his all. Plain and simple. I went out there and tried to take somebody’s head off, tried to knock somebody out. No nonsense and did it with respect. Went in there with respect, left with respect, treated my opponents with respect, and that’s what martial arts is about to me: going out there, giving it your all, being disciplined and respectful.”

Fighting out of Kill Cliff FC in South Florida, Lawler trains with athletes that are sometimes stronger than him or are more experienced in one specific aspect of martial arts. In doing so, Lawler continues to grow his comprehensive skill set and become a more knowledgeable fighter every time he steps in the gym.