Robbie Lawler Is Laser Focused On Fight Night

International Fight Week
Closing the door on an illustrious career this weekend, Robbie Lawler will make his final walk to the UFC Octagon at International Fight Week’s premier event, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, where the former welterweight champion faces Niko Price.
Lawler has competed in 24 UFC fights dating back to 2002, including capturing the UFC welterweight title against Johny Hendricks in 2014 and earning two successful title defenses against Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit.
“I’m happy with everything, as a whole,” Lawler said reflecting on his career. “The losses, the wins. If I lost, I learned, so did I really lose? I figured out why things happened and how to get better, and that’s why I was able to last this long. I always kept my body in shape, always lifted weights, always went to a chiropractor, and did those things for recovery and made sure my body was good so I could continue to do what I love to do, which is compete.
“I’m just a guy who went out there and gave it his all. Plain and simple. I went out there and tried to take somebody’s head off, tried to knock somebody out. No nonsense and did it with respect. Went in there with respect, left with respect, treated my opponents with respect, and that’s what martial arts is about to me: going out there, giving it your all, being disciplined and respectful.”
Fighting out of Kill Cliff FC in South Florida, Lawler trains with athletes that are sometimes stronger than him or are more experienced in one specific aspect of martial arts. In doing so, Lawler continues to grow his comprehensive skill set and become a more knowledgeable fighter every time he steps in the gym.
Robbie Lawler | Fighter Timeline
Lawler advises all aspiring fighters to take this same approach as they begin their mixed martial arts journey.
“I’ve been in this sport for a long time,” Lawler said. “I started doing this full time in 2000 and I enjoy the sport; that’s why I was able to do it for as long as I did. I was always trying to get better, fine tune things, get stronger, sharpen tools, learn techniques. That’s what was fun about this sport for me.
“Stay levelheaded and keep working. Surround yourself with fighters and training partners that are better than you at different aspects [of fighting] and grow from them and the knowledge around you. You definitely want to have people that can push you and make you better.”
Robbie Lawler Has Left Lasting Memories
Before his final fight, Lawler will be recognized at the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for his epic rematch with MacDonald at UFC 189. Both athletes will have their names etched in history in the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing as a part of the Class of 2023. (The 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires, will take place on Thursday, July 6, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.)
“It’s an honor,” Lawler said. “I’m happy for all my fans and anyone who’s excited about it. I’m enjoying life, I’ve had a hell of a career and it shows with this induction.
“It’s a big thing for the sport and all my fans and everyone who’s put time and effort into me. It’s nice they can have that. It’s over and done with, it was a hell of a fight and I’m glad it’s in the Hall of Fame.”
As gratifying as it is to be inducted into the Hall of Fame ahead of his final bout inside the Octagon, Lawler is trying to remain laser-focused on the fight itself and enjoy the fruits of his labor when all is said and done on Saturday night.
Lawler’s opponent, Niko Price, suffered a defeat in his last UFC appearance back in December, but has shown through knockout victories over James Vick, Tim Means and Randy Brown, that if you let your guard down, he’s able to close the show at any point.
“[I’m] focusing on the task at hand,” Lawler said. “Try to keep it simple. You [can’t] focus on too many things you can’t control. You have to focus on the goal and what you want to accomplish.”
“[Price] comes to fight. I have to go out there and try and do what I want to do; get In his face, land some good shots, get my footwork going and that’s it.”
