Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

Pantoja returned from nearly a year on the sidelines at UFC 277 last summer in Dallas, racing across the Octagon and ripping through Alex Perez in 91 seconds two fights prior to Moreno’s showdown with Kara-France. It was a statement effort by the perennial contender — a second straight finish against a top-ranked opponent, and a third consecutive victory, all of which further cemented his standing as next in line to challenge for the title.

Part of the reason we ended up getting four fights between Moreno and Figueiredo was because Pantoja suffered a knee injury shortly after defeating Brand Royval in the summer of 2021. He was poised to challenge Moreno for the title, but when he got injured, the series with Figueiredo resumed, and “The Cannibal” was forced to watch from the sidelines and bide his time.

Rewatch Pantoja's First Fight Against Brandon Moreno

The hook for this matchup is simple: Pantoja is 2-0 against Moreno, having beaten him in the opening round of the flyweight tournament when they were contestants on Season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter, and again in the spring of 2018 when they were both on the UFC roster. The champion has certainly grown since then, but the Brazilian challenger remains a dangerous threat, and just might be Moreno’s personal brand of kryptonite.

We’ll find out on Saturday evening in Las Vegas.

Other Main Card Fights

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis