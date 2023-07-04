Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

International Fight Week
Every year, this one just hits a little different.
The annual International Fight Week pay-per-view has become a summer ritual for fight fans, with the UFC consistently delivering blockbuster lineups that produce some of the biggest moments of the year, and this year is no different, at least when it comes to the lineup; we’ll see about the moments on Saturday.
Featuring a pair of electric championship fights to close out the show, a trio of compelling pairings to round out the main card, and a bushel of opportunities for emerging names to shine on the prelims, UFC 290 is positioned to be a breakthrough event for some, a career-defining moment for others, and a celebration of everything we love and appreciate about this sport and its athletes for all those in attendance and watching at home.
Enjoy the festivities.
Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap.
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: ESPN / ESPN+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis
- Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker
- Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore
Prelim Matches:
- Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
- Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
- Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez
- Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar
- Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
The final bout of the evening will determine who reigns supreme in the featherweight division, as long-reigning titleholder Alexander Volkanovski returns to the 145-pound ranks to square off with interim champ Yair Rodriguez in a captivating title unification bout in the main event.
Volkanovski has won a dozen straight featherweight fights in the UFC, with the last five of those being championship contests. At last year’s International Fight Week, the Australian cemented his place as the top man in the division — and arguably the top fighter in the sport — by putting a stamp on his rivalry with Max Holloway, and now, after raising his stock by going up and pushing lightweight champ Islam Makhachev to his limit at UFC 284, he’s back to remind folks that he’s still the best in the business.
More than eight years after bursting onto the scene as a bundle of electricity and obvious upside, Rodriguez claimed the interim title with a dynamic second-round submission win over Josh Emmett. The creative Mexican dynamo presents a considerable challenge for anyone that steps int the Octagon with him, bringing unique attacks, incredible speed, and an unpredictable approach that makes him a difficult puzzle to solve.
UFC 290 Countdown | Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
What makes this such a compelling contest is that while many people’s natural inclination is to believe Volkanovski will make an emphatic return to the kingdom he’s ruled for several years, Rodriguez is the ultimate wild card — a guy that can pull victory from the jaws of defeat with an unexpected attack at any point in the fight.
Will Volkanovski be able to stifle his attacks and assert his dominance or can Rodriguez claim full ownership of the featherweight division by unseating the Australian standout?
Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Have you ever been to a dinner, ordered an appetizer, and thought to yourself, “If this is the appetizer, the main course is going to be spectacular”?
RELATED: Pantoja Finally Gets His Championship Opportunity
That’s what this fight is for me — a delectable precursor to an outstanding main event pitting flyweight champ Brandon Moreno against his quiet nemesis, top contender Alexandre Pantoja.
Moreno finally ended his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo in January, venturing to Rio de Janeiro and putting it on the Brazilian at UFC 284. Stopped as a result of Figueiredo’s eye swelling shut, it was the kind of statement win that signified that Moreno, who entered as the interim champion following a stoppage win over Kai Kara-France the previous summer, had assumed top spot in the division and fully distanced himself from his four-fight dance partner.
UFC 290 Countdown | Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja 2
Pantoja returned from nearly a year on the sidelines at UFC 277 last summer in Dallas, racing across the Octagon and ripping through Alex Perez in 91 seconds two fights prior to Moreno’s showdown with Kara-France. It was a statement effort by the perennial contender — a second straight finish against a top-ranked opponent, and a third consecutive victory, all of which further cemented his standing as next in line to challenge for the title.
Part of the reason we ended up getting four fights between Moreno and Figueiredo was because Pantoja suffered a knee injury shortly after defeating Brand Royval in the summer of 2021. He was poised to challenge Moreno for the title, but when he got injured, the series with Figueiredo resumed, and “The Cannibal” was forced to watch from the sidelines and bide his time.
Rewatch Pantoja's First Fight Against Brandon Moreno
The hook for this matchup is simple: Pantoja is 2-0 against Moreno, having beaten him in the opening round of the flyweight tournament when they were contestants on Season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter, and again in the spring of 2018 when they were both on the UFC roster. The champion has certainly grown since then, but the Brazilian challenger remains a dangerous threat, and just might be Moreno’s personal brand of kryptonite.
We’ll find out on Saturday evening in Las Vegas.
Other Main Card Fights
Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Robert Whittaker looks to maintain his place as the No. 2 man in the middleweight division while serving as the final exam Dricus Du Plessis needs to pass in order to secure a championship opportunity.
The 32-year-old Whittaker has only lost twice at middleweight, both times to current champ Israel Adesanya. He showed tremendous growth and improvements in their second meeting, and then cemented his standing at the top of the list of contenders with a unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori last September in Paris.
It hasn’t always been pretty, but this isn’t a beauty pageant, it’s prizefighting, and thus far, Du Plessis has continually came away from the Octagon victorious. Now 5-0 in the UFC and riding a seven-fight winning streak overall, South Africa’s “Stillknocks” can stake his claim to a future title fight with another victory on Saturday.
UFC 290 Countdown | Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis
Needing to get through Whittaker in order to share the Octagon with Adesanya is the fighting equivalent of getting your Master’s degree in order to chase down your doctorate; it’s a tremendously difficult undertaking, only to turn around to take on an equally daunting challenge soon after.
WATCH THE PREVIEW: Whittaker vs Du Plessis
Whittaker understands his role at this moment and is one of the fighters best equipped to handle these types of assignments, while Du Plessis has shown an uncanny ability to deal with adversity, keep pressing forward, and continue posting victories. If he does so again this weekend, he’ll stand as the No. 1 contender in the middleweight division.
Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker
Originally scheduled to take place at UFC 285 in March, Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker will finally share the Octagon together this weekend at UFC 290.
After splitting his first two lightweight appearances in the UFC, Turner rattled off five straight stoppage victories to climb into the Top 15 in the 155-pound weight class, capping the run by making quick work of Hooker’s friend and teammate, Brad Riddell, at UFC 276. He stayed on the March pay-per-view card and faced off with Mateusz Gamrot, dropping a razor-thin split decision to the Polish veteran.
Hooker made his return to lightweight following a one-fight venture back to featherweight last November in New York City, dispatching Claudio Puelles in the second round. Fully recovered from the broken hand that forced him out of the initial pairing with Turner in March, “The Hangman” seeks to resume his climb back up the lightweight rankings this weekend.
Not only is this a fight that carries immediate divisional significance, but it’s also just a fantastic matchup between two aggressive strikers with elite finishing instincts and abilities. There is no way this isn’t wildly entertaining for as long as it lasts.
Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore
The main card kicks off in the middleweight division as Bo Nickal returns to take on short-notice newcomer Val Woodburn in his sophomore appearance inside the Octagon.
The highly regarded UFC rookie earned a first-round submission win over Jamie Pickett in his promotional debut in March, pushing his record to 4-0 in the process. A decorated wrestler who has made a quick and seamless transition to MMA, the 27-year-old Nickal could find himself on the fast track to contention if he keeps making quick work of his opponents.
Woodburn tags in for Tresean Gore, who was forced out due to a wrist injury at the outset of the week. The undefeated Florida native sports a 7-0 record as a pro, most recently claiming the Combat Nights middleweight title with a unanimous decision victory last August. Originally penciled in to compete this season on Dana White's Contender Series, "The Animal" now gets the chance to make an impression on the biggest fight card of the year.
Nickal is dealing with high risk, low reward pairings right now because of the tremendous amount of attention and buzz there is surrounding his upside as a UFC fighter, and the shift from Gore to Woodburn only ratchets that up further. He’s dealt with it exceptionally well thus far, and has all the markings of a future contender at this stage of his career. For Woodburn, this is a win-win situation with potentially incredible returns, as he gets a chance to compete on pay-per-view against a high-profile opponent, and could really make waves if he's able to register the upset.
Prelim Fights
Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
Former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler makes his final walk to the Octagon in Saturday’s final preliminary card fight, squaring off with “The Hybrid,” Niko Price.
The 41-year-old Lawler capped a fairytale return to the UFC by claiming championship gold at UFC 181, and his UFC 189 epic battle with Rory MacDonald will be inducted into the Hall of Fame the night before this contest. Price is a “kill or be killed” fighter through-and-through, holding a 7-6 record with two no contests in the UFC, with only two of those fights going the distance.
Jack Della Maddalena vs Josiah Harrell
Surging welterweight Jack Della Maddalena makes his second start of the year, stepping in with short-notice replacement Josiah Harrell.
Last year’s top newcomer, Della Maddalena kept things rolling with a first-round stoppage win over Randy Brown at UFC 284 in his hometown of Perth. The 24-year-old Harrell steps in for Sean Brady, sporting a 7-0 record with each of his victories coming inside the distance.
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
Strawweight prospects Yazmin Jauregui and Denise Gomes meet in this compelling clash on Saturday’s prelims.
Already 2-0 in the UFC, the 24-year-old Jauregui has shown crisp striking, good conditioning, and a fiery spirit through her first two appearances, while Gomes bounced back from a loss in her debut to collect a second-round stoppage win over Bruna Brasil last time out. Both women have an abundance of upside, and this matchup will determine which one takes another step forward heading into the second half of 2023.
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
After battling to a draw earlier in the year, Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield renew acquaintances this weekend.
Crute earned wins and finishes in four of his first five UFC appearances, but has struggled to an 0-2-1 mark over his last three fights. Conversely, Menifield was 2-2 through his first four outings, but has posted a 4-1-1 mark since. Their first encounter was an entertaining battle of attrition, and there is no reason to believe the sequel on Saturday won’t produce more memorable moments.
Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
Light heavyweights coming off solid wins earlier in the year cross paths here, as Vitor Petrino returns to make his second start against Polish veteran Marcin Prachnio.
A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’22, Petrino maintained his unbeaten record with a unanimous decision win over Anton Turkalj in March. After dropping his first three appearances inside the Octagon, Prachnio has settled into life on the big stage, earning victories in three of his last four, including a unanimous decision win over William Knight in February.
Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell
Talented bantamweight prospect Cameron Saaiman looks to pick up his third UFC victory as he welcomes Terrence Mitchell to the Octagon for the first time this weekend.
The 22-year-old Saaiman has earned wins over Steven Koslow and Mana Martinez to push his record to 8-0, and continues to compete alongside his teammate and countryman Dricus Du Plessis. Filling in for Christian Rodriguez, Mitchell, who competed on Season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter, looks to build on the two first-round submission wins he’s already garnered this year as he finally gets the chance to make the walk to the UFC cage on Saturday.
Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez
Unbeaten flyweight standout Tatsuro Taira meets DWCS alum Edgar Chairez in an impromptu catchweight bout just a couple weeks after having his original summer appearance scrapped at the 11th hour.
Taira was ready to face Kleydson Rodrigues a couple weeks back, but when “KR” came in overweight for the second straight fight, the bout was scratched. Now the 23-year-old will look to maintain his unblemished record by stepping in with Chairez, who pushed Clayton Carpenter early in their meeting last summer at the UFC APEX, and has earned consecutive submission victories since that contest.
Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar
It’s a clash between DWCS graduates as Shannon Ross and Jesus Aguilar meet in the flyweight division. Ross was awarded a contract after it was discovered he fought while dealing with appendicitis, but lasted just 59 seconds against Rodrigues in his promotional debut at UFC 284 in February. Aguilar had the unfortunate honor of making his first appearance against Taira, ultimately getting submitted late in the opening stanza.
Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics
Featherweights looking to rebound from recent losses kick off the action at UFC 290, as Kamuela Kirk takes on Esteban Ribovics
Kirk registered a unanimous decision win over Makwan Amirkhani in his short notice debut, but succumbed to the veteran wiles of Damon Jackson in his most recent appearance. Ribovics pushed his record to 11-0 with a first-round stoppage win over Thomas Paull last season on the Contender Series, but then was out-wrestled by replacement opponent Loik Radzhabov in March when Kirk was forced to withdraw from their original assignment.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC and ESPN, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.