UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Final Results

Kirk controlled the entirety of the opening frame, putting Ribovics on the canvas immediately and controlling from dominant positions until the horn. Ribovics rallied in the back half of the second, stinging Kirk multiple times with power shots as they traded on the feet. In the third, Ribovics pulled away as Kirk faded, working out of takedowns and clinches to punish “The Jawaiian” and salt away the victory.

After dropping his debut in March, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate picked up his first UFC win, moving his record to 12-1 in the process, while Kirk fell to 1-2 inside the Octagon and 11-6 overall with the loss.