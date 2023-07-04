UFC 290 Embedded | All Episodes

International Fight Week
UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will feature a blockbuster world championship doubleheader, capped off by a title unification bout that will see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski battle interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno defends his belt against long-time rival Alexandre Pantoja.
UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ takes place Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ABC and ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN 2, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 290 Embedded | Episode 1
On the first episode of UFC 290 Embedded, Champ Alexander Volkanovski pushes hard through the end of camp, and joins Mel Gibson by the Octagon. Champ Brandon Moreno focuses on fiber. Bo Nickal fishes for bass. Alexandre Pantoja gets support from Demian Maia.
UFC 290 Embedded | Episode 2
On the second episode of UFC 290 Embedded, champ Brandon Moreno enjoys the home field advantage. Alexandre Pantoja and champ Yair Rodriguez land in Vegas. Champ Alexander Volkanovski and Dricus Du Plessis hit the PI.
