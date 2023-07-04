UFC 290 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will feature a blockbuster world championship doubleheader, capped off by a title unification bout that will see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski battle interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno defends his belt against long-time rival Alexandre Pantoja.

UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ takes place Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ABC and ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN 2, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.