Significant Stats | UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

Key Stats: 9 total fight night bonuses (tied-1st all-time among FW), 4.78 strikes landed per minute, 63% takedown defense

What It Means: “El Pantera” is one of the most dynamic strikers on the roster today, and he throws with a real abandon that makes his explosiveness all the more dangerous. Rodriguez’s best techniques are probably his kicks. He’ll go low, high, and to the body with no discrimination and from a closer distance than what is conventional. Rodriguez can box sharply, as well, and the angles he takes and creates set up power shots. He is dangerous on the ground, as well, with an active guard and sharp upkicks.

UFC 290 Embedded: All Episodes

What to Look For in the Fight: A truly fascinating matchup, Rodriguez might be the most lethal challenger to Volkanovski’s throne yet. He contains knockout power in his strikes but also in his unpredictability, so the always-sharp Volkanovski cannot get too comfortable for a moment in the fight. How early and often Volkanovski mixes grappling into the attack and the way Rodriguez manages that is going to be key. Both men like to set up their offense with their kicks and long punches, so the distance at which this bout is fought will be key.

Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja

Brandon Moreno