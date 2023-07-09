 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
Jul. 9, 2023

What a night!

UFC 290 delivered from start-to-finish, with the prelims producing a ton of action and excitement before things shifted to the main card and went up another level. From a rapid finish, a lightweight war and a new contender arriving at middleweight to a Fight of the Year battle that produced a new champion and a champion showing he's on another level, this was a magical night inside the Octagon. | Results, Highlights & More 

 

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Scorecards 

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics 

      Esteban Ribovics (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Kamuela Kirk by Unanimous Decision.

      Esteban Ribovics (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Kamuela Kirk by Unanimous Decision. | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar 

      Jesus Aguilar defeats Shannon Ross by Knockout (right hand) at 0:17 of Round 1

      Jesus Aguilar defeats Shannon Ross by Knockout (right hand) at 0:17 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell 

      Cameron Saaiman defeats Terrence Mitchell by TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of Round 1

      Cameron Saaiman defeats Terrence Mitchell by TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio 

      Vitor Petrino defeats Marcin Prachnio by Submission due to a Head & Arm Choke at 3:42 of Round 3

      Vitor Petrino defeats Marcin Prachnio by Submission due to a Head & Arm Choke at 3:42 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield 

        Alonzo Menifield defeats Jimmy Crute by Submission due to a Guillotine Choke at 1:55 of Round 2

        Alonzo Menifield defeats Jimmy Crute by Submission due to a Guillotine Choke, Round 2, 1:55 | Results, Highlights & More

         

        Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes 

        Denise Gomes defeats Yazmin Jauregui by TKO, Round 1, :20

        Denise Gomes defeats Yazmin Jauregui by TKO (strikes) at 0:20 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More

         

        Tatsuro Taira vs Edgar Chairez 

        Tatsuro Taira (29-27, 29-27, 29-27) defeats Edgar Chairez by Unanimous Decision

        Tatsuro Taira (29-27, 29-27, 29-27) defeats Edgar Chairez by Unanimous Decision | Results, Highlights & More

         

        Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price 

        Robbie Lawler defeats Niko Price by Knockout (punches) at 0:38 of Round 1

        Robbie Lawler defeats Niko Price by Knockout (punches) at 0:38 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More

         

        Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn 

        Bo Nickal defeats Val Woodburn by KO (strikes) at 0:38 of Round 1

        Bo Nickal defeats Val Woodburn by KO (strikes) at 0:38 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More

         

        Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker

        Dan Hooker (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jalin Turner (29-28) by Split Decision.

        Dan Hooker (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jalin Turner (29-28) by Split Decision | Results, Highlights & More

         

        Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis 

        Dricus Du Plessis defeats Robert Whittaker by TKO (strikes) at 2:23 of Round 2

        Dricus Du Plessis defeats Robert Whittaker by TKO (strikes) at 2:23 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More

         

        Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja 

         

        Alexandre Pantoja (48-47, 48-48) defeats Brandon Moreno (49-46) by Split Decision.

        Alexandre Pantoja (48-47, 48-48) defeats Brandon Moreno (49-46) by Split DecisionResults, Highlights & More

         

        Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez

          Alexander Volkanovski defeats Yair Rodriguez by TKO (strikes) at 4:19 of Round 3

          Alexander Volkanovski defeats Yair Rodriguez by TKO (strikes) at 4:19 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More

