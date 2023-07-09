Official Scorecards | UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

International Fight Week
What a night!
UFC 290 delivered from start-to-finish, with the prelims producing a ton of action and excitement before things shifted to the main card and went up another level. From a rapid finish, a lightweight war and a new contender arriving at middleweight to a Fight of the Year battle that produced a new champion and a champion showing he's on another level, this was a magical night inside the Octagon. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Scorecards
Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics
Esteban Ribovics (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Kamuela Kirk by Unanimous Decision. | Results, Highlights & More
Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar
Jesus Aguilar defeats Shannon Ross by Knockout (right hand) at 0:17 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell
Cameron Saaiman defeats Terrence Mitchell by TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio
Vitor Petrino defeats Marcin Prachnio by Submission due to a Head & Arm Choke at 3:42 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield
Alonzo Menifield defeats Jimmy Crute by Submission due to a Guillotine Choke, Round 2, 1:55 | Results, Highlights & More
Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes
Denise Gomes defeats Yazmin Jauregui by TKO (strikes) at 0:20 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Tatsuro Taira vs Edgar Chairez
Tatsuro Taira (29-27, 29-27, 29-27) defeats Edgar Chairez by Unanimous Decision | Results, Highlights & More
Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price
Robbie Lawler defeats Niko Price by Knockout (punches) at 0:38 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn
Bo Nickal defeats Val Woodburn by KO (strikes) at 0:38 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jalin Turner (29-28) by Split Decision | Results, Highlights & More
Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus Du Plessis defeats Robert Whittaker by TKO (strikes) at 2:23 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja
Alexandre Pantoja (48-47, 48-48) defeats Brandon Moreno (49-46) by Split Decision | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
Alexander Volkanovski defeats Yair Rodriguez by TKO (strikes) at 4:19 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
