Public Events Schedule | Noche UFC

A great tradition in combat sports is to hold big fights on September 16th, and this year UFC is honoring its fans and fighters from Mexican communities with an inaugural Noche UFC event. In addition to the incredible fights, the fight week celebration will include a UFC Fan Experience, special appearances, community activities, commemorative merchandise, and much more.

NOCHE UFC: GRASSO vs. SHEVCHENKO 2 takes place Saturday, September 16 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, followed by the main card at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Noche UFC Athlete Panel

Who: Alexa Grasso | Valentina Shevchenko | Raul Rosas Jr. | Daniel Zellhuber | Tracy Cortez

When: Thursday, September 14 at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT

Where: Level Up (Inside MGM Grand)

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Instagram

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 1pm PT.