Public Events Schedule | Noche UFC

UFC brings an action-packed card to T-Mobile Arena to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a thrilling flyweight championship rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko.
A great tradition in combat sports is to hold big fights on September 16th, and this year UFC is honoring its fans and fighters from Mexican communities with an inaugural Noche UFC event. In addition to the incredible fights, the fight week celebration will include a UFC Fan Experience, special appearances, community activities, commemorative merchandise, and much more.
NOCHE UFC: GRASSO vs. SHEVCHENKO 2 takes place Saturday, September 16 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, followed by the main card at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
Noche UFC Athlete Panel
Who: Alexa Grasso | Valentina Shevchenko | Raul Rosas Jr. | Daniel Zellhuber | Tracy Cortez
When: Thursday, September 14 at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT
Where: Level Up (Inside MGM Grand)
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Instagram
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 1pm PT.
UFC 30 Years Q&A
Who: Brandon Moreno | Marlon Vera | Tatiana Suarez
When: Friday, September 15 at 5pm ET/2pm PT
Where: Toshiba Plaza
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube and Twitch
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 1:30pm PT.
Noche UFC Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday September 15 at 6pm ET/3pm PT
Where: Toshiba Plaza
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch & Instagram
Main Card
Who: Alexa Grasso | Valentina Shevchenko | Kevin Holland | Jack Della Maddalena | Raul Rosas Jr. | Terrence Mitchell | Daniel Zellhuber | Christos Giagos | Fernando Padilla | Kyle Nelson
Prelims
Who: Loopy Godinez | Elise Reed | Roman Kopylov | Josh Fremd | Edgar Chairez | Daniel Lacerda | Tracy Cortez | Jasmine Jasudavicius | Alex Reyes | Charlie Campbell | Josefine Knutsson | Marnic Mann
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 1:30pm PT.
Noche UFC Fan Experience
Who: Tatiana Suarez | Justin Gaethje | Brandon Moreno | Marlon Vera
When: Saturday, September 16 from 2pm to 6pm
Where: Toshiba Plaza
Free and open to the public
