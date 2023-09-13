 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On September 16, 2023
Noche UFC

Public Events Schedule | Noche UFC

Flyweight Title Rematch Headlines UFC's Mexican Independence Day Card! Don't Miss A Single Event 
Sep. 13, 2023

UFC brings an action-packed card to T-Mobile Arena to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a thrilling flyweight championship rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko.

Noche UFC fight week schedule

A great tradition in combat sports is to hold big fights on September 16th, and this year UFC is honoring its fans and fighters from Mexican communities with an inaugural Noche UFC event. In addition to the incredible fights, the fight week celebration will include a UFC Fan Experience, special appearances, community activities, commemorative merchandise, and much more.

NOCHE UFC: GRASSO vs. SHEVCHENKO 2 takes place Saturday, September 16 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, followed by the main card at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Noche UFC Athlete Panel

Who: Alexa Grasso | Valentina Shevchenko | Raul Rosas Jr. | Daniel Zellhuber | Tracy Cortez

When: Thursday, September 14 at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT

Where: Level Up (Inside MGM Grand)

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Instagram

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 1pm PT.

Noche UFC athlete panel graphic

UFC 30 Years Q&A

Who: Brandon Moreno | Marlon Vera | Tatiana Suarez 

When: Friday, September 15 at 5pm ET/2pm PT

Where: Toshiba Plaza

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube and Twitch

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 1:30pm PT.

Noche UFC 30 years Q&A

Noche UFC Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday September 15 at 6pm ET/3pm PT

Where: Toshiba Plaza 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch & Instagram 

Main Card 

Who: Alexa Grasso | Valentina Shevchenko | Kevin Holland | Jack Della Maddalena | Raul Rosas Jr. | Terrence Mitchell | Daniel Zellhuber | Christos Giagos | Fernando Padilla | Kyle Nelson 

Prelims 

Who: Loopy Godinez | Elise Reed | Roman Kopylov | Josh Fremd | Edgar Chairez | Daniel Lacerda | Tracy Cortez | Jasmine Jasudavicius | Alex Reyes | Charlie Campbell | Josefine Knutsson | Marnic Mann

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 1:30pm PT.  

Noche UFC Fan Experience 

Who: Tatiana Suarez | Justin Gaethje | Brandon Moreno | Marlon Vera 

When: Saturday, September 16 from 2pm to 6pm 

Where: Toshiba Plaza 

Free and open to the public

Noche UFC fan experience

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Noche UFC
:
Cain Velasquez celebrates after defeating Brock Lesnar by TKO in the first round to become the new UFC heavyweight champion after their heavyweight title bout during UFC 121 on October 23, 2010 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 30th Anniversary

Cain Velasquez Becomes Champion | UFC 30th Anniversary

Look Back At The Moment That Cain Velasquez Became The UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Watch the Video
Strickland's huge upset, Adesanya's next move, UFC 293 recap w/ guest co-host Sayif Saud
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | Strickland's huge upset, Adesanya's…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

 

 

More
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Georges St-Pierre To Be Inducted Into Canada's Sports…

"Rush" Will Become First Mixed Martial Artist To Receive The Order Of Sport

More
: