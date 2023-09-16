Noche UFC
T-Mobile Arena was packed with passionate fans from the outset, and the athletes that made the walk to the Octagon gave them plenty to cheer about throughout, with several incredible finishes and a number of competitive battles, culminating in an instant classic between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.
Here’s a look at what transpired on what could very well be the first in a long line of memorable nights of action on Mexican Independence Day in the UFC. | Official Scorecards
Noche UFC Results
- Alexa Grasso (48-47) and Valentina Shevchenko (48-47) fight to a split draw (47-47)
- Jack Della Maddalena (29-28, 29-28) defeats Kevin Holland (29-28) by split decision
- Raul Rosas Jr defeats Terrance Mitchell by TKO, Round 1, :54
- Daniel Zellhuber defeats Christos Giagos by submission, anaconda choke, Round 2, 3:26
- Kyle Nelson (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) defeats Fernando Padilla by unanimous decision
- Loopy Godinez defeats Elise Reed by submission, rear naked choke, Round 2, 3:38
- Roman Kopylov defeats Josh Fremd by TKO (body shot) at 4:44 of Round 2
- Edgar Chairez versus Daniel Lacerda declared a no decision at 3:47 of Round 1
- Tracy Cortez (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Jasmine Jasudavicius by unanimous decision
- Charlie Campbell defeats Alex Reyes by TKO (right hand) at 3:38 of Round 1
- Josefine Knutsson (30-24, 30-25, 30-27) defeats Marnic Mann by unanimous decision
Noche UFC Prelim Results
Josefine Knutsson showed she very much belongs in the UFC strawweight division, blowing through fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alum Marnic Mann in the Noche UFC opener.
The undefeated Swede battered Mann on the feet throughout, landing heavy, clean punches and a punishing knee to the midsection. Each time the fight hit the canvas, Knutsson quickly worked to mount, raining down blows, reporting the effort in all three rounds to earn a lopsided win in her debut.
Josefine Knutsson Post Fight Interview | Noche UFC
After earning victories on Road to UFC and Dana White’s Contender Series, Knutsson now also has a UFC victory under her belt as well. Now 7-0 as a professional, the 27-year-old is one to watch in the strawweight division.
Charlie Campbell defeats Alex Reyes by TKO (right hand) at 3:38 of Round 1
Charlie Campbell clearly learned from this DWCS loss to Chris Duncan.
Two seasons ago at the UFC APEX, the LAW MMA representative had Duncan hurt, rushed forward, and paid a heavy price, getting clipped and finished. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, he hurt the returning Alex Reyes, but remained patient, landing big shots as he pressed forward patiently before finally putting Reyes away with a clean right hand.
This was an excellent effort from the Long Island-based lightweight, who moved to 8-2 with his second straight first-round stoppage win.
Tracy Cortez (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Jasmine Jasudavicius by unanimous decision
Tracy Cortez remains undefeated inside the Octagon, returning after a lengthy layoff to collect a unanimous decision win over a game Jasmine Jasudavicius on Saturday.
The Fight Ready MMA representative displayed crisp, powerful boxing throughout, stinging the Canadian on multiple instances across all three rounds. While Jasudavicius kept pressuring forward and had her moments, Cortez stood her ground and fired back, showcasing tremendous improvements with her hands.
That’s now five straight in the UFC for Cortez, who entered the contest positioned inside the Top 15 and should earn a step up in competition after registering another victory.
Edgar Chairez versus Daniel Lacerda declared a no decision at 3:47 of Round 1
The flyweight bout between Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda ended in controversy, as Chairez locked up a standing anaconda choke, with referee Chris Tognoni seemingly halting the contest prematurely.
Chairez had the choke locked in, and Tognoni checked on Lacerda, who seemed lucid before his right arm dropped, which prompted the stoppage. The Brazilian immediately started protesting, and the finish went under review, with the result being overturned and the bout being declared a no decision.
This is an unfortunate early end to what promised to be an entertaining contest. Hopefully these two will be paired off again soon in order to see how things will play out in full.
Roman Kopylov defeats Josh Fremd by TKO (body shot) at 4:44 of Round 2
Roman Kopylov just keeps rolling, dispatching Josh Fremd in the second after finding his range and busting up the Factory X Muay Thai representative late in the first.
Nothing is ever forced or telegraphed with Kopylov — he just throws, lands, and does damage. Fremd was an absolute mess and Kopylov never let off the gas, continuing to land heavy blows, finally putting him away with a left hand to the body.
Just an absolute dominant showing from the ascending Russian who is quickly becoming a real problem in the 185-pound weight class.
Loopy Godinez defeats Elise Reed by submission, rear naked choke, Round 2, 3:38
What a performance from Loopy Godinez, who absolutely dominated Elise Reed to collect her third straight UFC victory to wrap up the Noche UFC prelims.
The Mexican-Canadian knocked Reed halfway across the cage with a clean left hand early in the first and then bent her arm in an uncomfortable position while nearly finishing an armbar. IN the second, she continued to piece up Reed on the feet and rag-doll her in the grappling interaction, having her way with the taekwondo stylist before sinking in the fight-ending choke.
After reaching the UFC after just five fights, the 30-year-old has grown by leaps and bounds over the course of her previous eight appearances, and looked like a monster on Saturday, wrapping up her second career submission finish and sixth UFC victory overall.
Noche UFC Main Card Fight Results
Kyle Nelson (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) defeats Fernando Padilla by unanimous decision
Fernando Padilla and Kyle Nelson kicked off the main card in style, getting into an entertaining back-and-forth contest fought exclusively on the feet.
The Mexican fighter seemingly took the opening stanza, working behind constant pressure and steady volume, clearly landing the more telling blows. Nelson responded in the second, connecting with force while being highly efficient, creating moments where Padilla was forced to move backwards. With the outcome hanging in the balance in the third, the duo ran close to level, each man landing a handful of shots, but neither connecting with anything truly significant.
When the tens and nines were added up, Nelson came out with a second straight victory while extending his unbeaten streak to three this year. The Canadian veteran continues to improve and has clearly established himself as a tough out in the featherweight division.
Daniel Zellhuber defeats Christos Giagos by submission, anaconda choke, Round 2, 3:26
Daniel Zellhuber was forced to weather some tough moments, but navigated his way to his first stoppage win in the UFC.
Christos Giagos landed some big shots that wobbled Zellhuber in the opening stanza, forcing the young Mexican to retreat and recover. He started to work his way back into the fight late in the first, and came out more effective in the second, forcing Giagos backwards and making him shoot for a desperation takedown after stinging him with a right hand. When he did, the lanky “Golden Boy” quickly locked up an anaconda choke and drew out the tap.
Just 24 years old, that’s now back-to-back victories for Zellhuber and wins in 14 of his 15 career appearances. There are things he needs to continue working on, but the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate is clearly someone to keep an eye on in the 155-pound weight class.
Raul Rosas Jr defeats Terrance Mitchell by TKO, Round 1, :54
Raul Rosas Jr. blew the roof off T-Mobile Arena with a first-round stoppage win over Terrance Mitchell.
The bantamweights came out chucking, with each man landing shots right out of the chute. But as they continued throwing, Rosas Jr. connected with a left hand that sent Mitchell crashing to the canvas. From there, the youngest fighter on the UFC roster pounced and pounded out the finish.
Just 18 years old, Rosas Jr. clearly has a world of upside as a competitor, and watching him continue to develop and improve is going to remain a fascinating story to watch inside the Octagon over the coming years.
Co-Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena (29-28, 29-28) defeats Kevin Holland (29-28) by split decision
The highly anticipated welterweight co-main event between Jack Della Maddalena and Kevin Holland was every bit as entertaining as expected.
The ranked combatants ran close to level through each of the first two rounds, Della Maddalena working more efficiently and economically, while Holland put out much more volume. Each time one man edged forward, the other did something to stem the tide, with the pattern and rhythm from the first two rounds carrying over to the third.
After 15 minutes, the scorecards were required to determine the victor and the judges were split, with Della Maddalena landing on the happy side of the split decision verdict. That’s now six straight wins in the UFC for the ascending talent from Perth, and 16 consecutive wins overall.
Main Event: Alexa Grasso (48-47) and Valentina Shevchenko (48-47) fight to a split draw (47-47)
The championship conclusion to Noche UFC was captivating, as Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko battled tooth and nail for five rounds, running level at times and trading big moments in others in a thoroughly entertaining main event.
Round 1 was relatively even, Shevchenko landing early before Grasso shifted southpaw and found success with her jab. In the second, the champ dropped the challenger with a right hand that sent her tumbling backwards, only for the former titleholder to respond by winning the third, threatening with a mounted guillotine and effective ground work throughout.
The championship rounds were tense and tight. In the fourth, Grasso landed a series of short knees to the head of Shevchenko before rushing a back take and losing position, with “Bullet” landing an elbow that opened up Grasso later in the frame. And in the fifth, the former champion started well, picking at Grasso before a mistake allowed the Mexican titleholder to take her back and spend the remainder of the round landing shots and threatening with choke attempts.
As the horn sounded, the crowd erupted, with the outcome uncertain. When the totals were read allowed, we had ourselves a draw, with each woman winning 48-47 on one card and the third official seeing the fight even.
Grasso retains her title in a classic encounter, and it will be interesting to see what happens from here. While not the result anyone wanted, this was an outstanding fight between two incredible talents.
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.