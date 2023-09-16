Noche UFC Results

The championship rounds were tense and tight. In the fourth, Grasso landed a series of short knees to the head of Shevchenko before rushing a back take and losing position, with “Bullet” landing an elbow that opened up Grasso later in the frame. And in the fifth, the former champion started well, picking at Grasso before a mistake allowed the Mexican titleholder to take her back and spend the remainder of the round landing shots and threatening with choke attempts.

As the horn sounded, the crowd erupted, with the outcome uncertain. When the totals were read allowed, we had ourselves a draw, with each woman winning 48-47 on one card and the third official seeing the fight even.

Grasso retains her title in a classic encounter, and it will be interesting to see what happens from here. While not the result anyone wanted, this was an outstanding fight between two incredible talents.