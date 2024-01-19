There's Only One Sean Strickland

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“I don't really rely on tricks when I fight, I don't really rely on having a great weapon. I’m just fundamentally correct. My hands are where they need to be. There's no smoke and mirrors with me. It's correct.”

UFC 297 Full Fight Card Preview

Just like that, everything changed. Well, that’s not completely accurate. Everything changed in the middleweight division and the MMA world with a new champion crowned. But as far as Strickland was concerned, there was more money in his bank account and more media obligations and pulls on his time, but the mission remained the same.

Stay level.

“You got to be level, because life always kicks you in the teeth,” he said. “And the moment you feel that level of joy and those chemicals are fine in your brain and you're loving life and you're obsessed with something, it gets taken from you. So it’s just another day, it's a paycheck. I don't bring happiness from fighting. I love fighting. It's my job. I like it. But whenever I'm done with this sport, I'm done. I'm not looking back. It's a job.”