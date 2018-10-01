Oleinik Facing Biggest Fight Of His Career

First and foremost, it’s a clash between two of the most experienced fighters competing at the highest level in the sport today, and both men will reach appearance milestones when they make the walk into the cage this weekend at Yubileyny Sports Palace as Saturday’s contest will be the 90th fight in Overeem’s lengthy combat sports career and the 70th professional fight of Oleinik’s career.

But in addition to being a testament to their longevity, it’s also a clash between Top 10 fighters in the wide open UFC heavyweight division, and as unlikely as it may seem, the winner will put themselves in the thick of the title chase heading into the second half of the year.

MORE UFC Saint Petersburg: Overeem Shines | Oleinik’s Top 5 | Roxanne Modafferi |Open Workout Gallery | Top 5 Finishes | Rafael Fiziev | Overeem Q&A | Fight by Fight Preview | Devin Clark | Oleinik Eyeing Electric Finish For Home Fans

Lastly, Saturday’s main event is a stylistic throwback — the kind of vintage “Striker vs. Grappler” battle the UFC was founded on — and when you put it all together, it makes for a really intriguing way to wrap up what is sure to be an entertaining night of action in Saint Petersburg.

“We’re both very experienced fighters, Alistair and I,” said Oleinik, who carries a two-fight winning streak with consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses into this weekend’s headlining tilt. “He’s very experienced in his sports, mostly K-1, mostly striking. Me, I’m more experienced in wrestling and grappling and this is a classic match — wrestler and striker — which is usually very interesting for fans and everyone who watches MMA.”

For the longest time, Oleinik happily fought whoever was put in front of him and more often than not, he emerged victorious, usually thanks to one of any number of unconventional submissions in his arsenal.

But now that he’s competing on the biggest stage in the sport and in the midst of the best stretch of his UFC career, the 41-year-old wants to test himself against the biggest names and the best fighters possible.

Although it took a little intervention from the fight gods, he’s once again getting that opportunity this weekend and he’s not taking it for granted.

“There was a little disappointment,” he said of his initial pairing with Harris. “When the UFC offered me this fight, I took it with pleasure because I want to fight with the most dangerous fighters.

“This would be the biggest victory of my career,” he added. “I have worked with my coaches and training partners on a game plan for this fight and I’m sure Alistair has thought about his game plan a long time too.

“He knows about my favorite choke and will have worked on defenses for this choke, but I will try. I will try.

“I will try to do everything I can to defeat Alistair Overeem.”