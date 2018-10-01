Five Questions with Devin Clark

UFC: Welcome to Saint Petersburg, how are you feeling about being here and fighting a guy on his home turf?

Devin Clark: I’m in Russia fighting a tough Russian and I’ve wanted to do this for a while now. It’s just one of those things as a fighter that excites me and gets me going because I know it’s a challenge traveling all this way and fighting him in his home country. Russians are known for being tough people so it’s just an exciting thing.

UFC: At your core you’re a wrestler, but you showed the division a little bit of your stand-up game in that last fight. What do you think they saw in you?

DC: Well I really proved some stuff to myself in that fight, that I can strike with some of the best in the world. I train with some of the best in the world, with some of the best striking coaches like Mike Winkeljohn. They [the division] know I have a little power now but I’m not going to let go of my wrestling. It’s a good base and it’s the future for me and that’s where I’m going to get my wins.

UFC: What did you learn about yourself after your last fight?

DC: I’m a powerful guy and I’m dangerous when I want to be. And I need to have a little bit more composure. I’m still young in at this game so I’m still learning but the more I do it the better I will be.

UFC Saint Petersbug Is An ESPN+ Exclusive | Start Your Free Trial!