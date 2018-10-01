Oleinik Eyeing Electric Finish For Home Fans

The truth is that Oleinik and Overeem are actually close friends and have trained together on more than one occasion. Oleinik recalls those training sessions and can only hope that he has totally different results when the bright lights shine on him and Overeem this Saturday.

“I have respect for Alistair Overeem. He is very strong guy,” Oleinik said. “I try to choke him many times but I couldn’t do it anytime. This is a one more challenge for me, I might try to do something new for him and I’m sure he prepare something special for me too. I hope after the fight we shake hands we say ‘thank you my friend for this fight.’”

Initially Oleinik was supposed to fight Walt Harris at UFC Ottawa, but when the UFC asked him to step into the main event spot against Overeem there was no hesitation for the No. 10 ranked heavyweight. He understands what a win over a guy like Overeem could do for his career and believes it is an incredible opportunity.

“Some guys have a very high ranking but they don’t have a name,” Oleinik said. “Alistair has a big name he’s a MMA legend and K1, he’s a unique fighter. He has very good experience in all disciplines and grappling too. If you fight with a legend you never lose.”

It’s going to be a clash of styles when these two meet on Saturday. Oleinik, who is famous for his submissions (45 career wins by submission) will look to execute his gameplan and do his best to dictate where the fight goes. Oleinik says this is match-up is one that all fight fans should be looking forward too.