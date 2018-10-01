UFC Saint Petersburg: Fight by Fight

The main event from Saint Petersburg features a former title challenger in Alistair Overeem taking on one of the scariest submission specialists in the sport in Russia’s own Aleksei Oleinik. The fight serves as an opportunity for Overeem to earn his second straight win after defeating Sergei Pavlovich last November in a bout that stopped a two-fight losing streak. Overeem has been training exclusively in Denver for nearly the past year while working alongside former opponent Curtis Blaydes. The change in camps has been great for Overeem as he looks to begin his ascension back into title contention. As for Oleinik, the ageless Russian heavyweight is coming off back-to-back wins, including a stunning first-round submission victory against Mark Hunt in his last outing. Oleinik might be one of the most feared grapplers in the UFC today with his innate ability to find a submission no matter where he’s at on the ground. This should be a true test of wills as Overeem attempts to keep the momentum from his last fight going while Oleinik looks for the biggest win of his UFC career in front of a home crowd in Russia.