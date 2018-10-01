Five Questions with Roxanne Modafferi

“I tend to be the underdog a lot,” Modafferi said. “My striking is kind of awkward so I think people look at my striking style and kind of put me down but once I get to the ground it’s a whole different story.”

We caught up with Modafferi to talk about fighting in Russia, her match-up with Antonina and much more. Check-out what she had to say:

UFC: So you’re here in Russia. What’s that like for you to be fighting so far away from home?

Roxanne Modafferi: It’s an honor to be the first female fight in Russia. It’s an honor in general to be here all the way from America. It’s an honor to be in the UFC on a card and on the main card. Everything is awesome. It will be so awesome to fight in front of so many passionate Russian fans. I don’t notice anything once the fight starts, but walking out is always really cool.