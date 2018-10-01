Fiziev To Let Everyone Know There's A Name In The Division

“Yes, I have a degree in law and I graduated from the police academy, but I only worked with the police for a month after my graduation,” he said. “I decided to become a professional fighter because I was already training in martial arts for 10 years. And when I was in the academy I kept competing and never stopped. I had good results, so I decided to give a professional career a try.”

Nearly four years after that first pro MMA fight in 2015, Fiziev is 6-0 and in the UFC, where he will make his debut this weekend against Magomed Mustafaev. So it was obviously a wise decision for the 26-year-old Kazakhstan native. But what did his family, particular his father, think of his choice?

“My family always supported me in my amateur sports career,” Fiziev said. “And even though my father was also a police officer, he told me that I should follow whatever my heart wants and never stop. So my family supported my move and I really appreciate it.”

With that pressure off his shoulders, Fiziev has been free to pursue his dream, and in the process he’s been a nightmare for opponents, with none of his six foes hearing the final horn. Five of his finishes have come in the first round, making him an intriguing addition to the ultra-tough lightweight division.

“I agree that I'm entering the toughest division in UFC,” said Fiziev. “All the fighters from our division are very strong, and I'm not gonna brag that I'm ready to beat everyone. I arrived to UFC and I'm still growing and developing as a fighter. Maybe I don't have a lot of pro fights, but I have a lot of experience in amateur competition in different combat sports. I'm confident and ready to let everyone know about the new name in the division.”