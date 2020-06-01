Nathaniel Wood Won’t Rush Greatness

But John Dodson had other plans for that evening in Rio Rancho, New Mexico and handed Wood his first UFC loss. It was the wakeup call that Wood needed, forcing him to reflect on his skill set and what went wrong.

And now he’s ready to show what he’s learned about himself on Fight Island.

“After my last fight I came away looking at how to not make mistakes and such. I didn’t feel that I was losing that fight, I didn’t go in and get out dominated by someone who was a better fighter than me,” Wood told UFC.com. “I went in there and I made a mistake and got caught for it and that’s the harsh reality in MMA. If you drop your guard for one second that can be the end of the fight. If you put your arm or leg in the wrong position, that’s a submission and you’re over.”

The last time that Wood made a mistake he rattled off eight wins in a row. He believes that his loss to Dodson will have a similar effect on his career and put him on the path to the top of the bantamweight division.