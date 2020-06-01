The 10: Fabricio Werdum’s Greatest Hits

PRIDE 29 VS. TOM ERIKSON

If you ever want to see just how much the sport has changed over the years, go back and look at the earliest fights of some of the longest-tenured stars in the sport and check out the Murderers Row of talent they faced early in their careers.

Sure, some of them waded into the competitive waters, but many of them dove into the deep end wondering if they would be able to stay afloat. Werdum’s first five opponents were, in order, Tengiz Tedoradze, James Zikic, Kristof Midoux, Gabriel Gonzaga, and Ebenezer Fontes Braga; a collection of fighters who either were having or went on to have long, successful MMA careers.

His sixth bout came at PRIDE 29, where the poster fitting featured a bunch of great white sharks with the word “SURVIVAL” in the center.

Werdum’s initial appearance under the PRIDE Fighting Championships banner was also Erikson’s last, and while some will look at the resume of “The Big Cat” and not understand why this was a pivotal effort in the formative stages of Werdum’s career, hardcore fans get it.

Erikson was a two-time All-American wrestler and an absolute tank of a man who transitioned into MMA nearly 10 years after his career on the wrestling mats ended and still went 7-0-1 over his first eight fights, including a knockout win over future UFC champ Kevin Randleman.

Submitting Erikson in his PRIDE debut made it clear that Werdum was someone to keep an eye on in the heavyweight division and was the first real “sit up and take notice” victory of his career.

