Shogun Rua Taking A Different Approach At This Stage

That’s class. And it’s always been Rua’s style throughout a storied 18-year pro career that has seen him rise to the top not only in PRIDE, but in the UFC, where he won the light heavyweight title in 2010. And through the peaks and valleys of a fighting life, he’s stayed steady, earning him the respect of fans, the media, and most importantly, his peers.

“It is very satisfying,” he said. “It takes a lot to step inside that cage and fight at this level. I have the biggest respect for anyone that does it, and to get respect from everybody for all the hard work I did means a lot. People often see the bright lights and the supposed glamour of things, but it’s a hard job, which I love, but it’s very different from how people imagine it and it takes a lot to do it.”

At 38, there are more fights in the rearview mirror than in front of him, but there is the possibility that after Saturday night, should he beat Nogueira, he will be a winner in five of his last seven bouts with one draw. That could be enough to push him into the title picture once again, and what a story that would be if he got up the mountain once more. But in typical “Shogun” style, he’s not speculating about anything beyond the fight in front of him.

“I learned not to really think about this anymore,” Rua said. “It’s a different stage of my career, and the only proper approach is to look at things one fight at a time. Focus on the task ahead, and then move on. The rest is not in our control.”

Visit Abu Dhabi: http://www.abudhabievents.ae/