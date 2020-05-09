Carla Esparza Back In Title Contention

“I’m on a good little streak and if I have a dominant win then that will definitely get me back in that conversation,” Esparza said during Tuesday’s UFC Fight Island 3 virtual media day. “I think after I had my first two losses in a row in my career I just kind of took a step back and really just tried to make some big changes.”

The 32-year-old Esparza will look to display her continued evolution on this weekend’s UFC Fight Island 3 against rising star Marina Rodriguez. It is a fight that Esparza didn’t necessarily anticipate, but the desire to stay active and stack wins pushed her to accept the match with the undefeated Brazilian.

“It won’t be my first time breaking someone’s streak. I go in there to win,” Esparza said with confidence before complimenting her foe’s skill set. “Honestly I think probably her most dangerous part of her arsenal is her clinch game. Her knees and her elbows are super sharp. She has a really nice clinch and has been able to frustrate a lot of people in that position.”

Rodriguez has been impressive thus far in the UFC, defeating Tecia Torres and Jessica Aguilar while battling to draws with Cynthia Calvillo and Randa Markos. It excites Esparza to face a challenger like Rodriguez, who even though she is ranked below Esparza, provides her with the opportunity to earn a second victory during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now is the time to take advantage. There are so many fight opportunities for the fighters, but a lot of people are kind of scared and have concerns about the coronavirus and a lot of fighters aren’t able to get the training in,” Esparza said. “The UFC is just hungry to have fighters on these cards and if you’re willing and you’re healthy there is opportunity and you’ve got to take advantage of that.”