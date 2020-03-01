Robert Whittaker: Australia’s First Champion

His first non-Romero-related title fight came at the record-breaking UFC 243. In front of the largest crowd in the promotion’s history, Whittaker returned to the Octagon for the first time in 16 months. Although he ended up losing that bout in the second round, crowning Israel Adesanya as the champion, the MMA public is waiting for Whittaker, just 29 years old, to regain his form and challenge for the title once again.

Beyond fighting, though, Whittaker has made it a point to reach out and make a difference where can, whether it’s holding youth clinics at the gym where he trains or visiting Australian Indigenous communities in his area. In 2018, GQ Australia named him Sportsman of the Year.

On the right side of 30, Whittaker has achieved some of the highest goals a mixed martial artist can reach, but he is far from done. After taking a break from training to give himself time and mental space to reinvigorate himself, he is slated to face Darren Till in the headlining bout on July 25 on Fight Island. The bout could serve Whittaker well in his quest to get back to gold, and in Till, he gets an opponent who invites a scrap as much as Whittaker does.

It will represent a good showcase for Whittaker in what should be an all-action bout. He is already a pioneer in the sport for his region, and all signs point to him continuing to blaze the trail for the fast-rising up-and-comers from Australia and New Zealand.

